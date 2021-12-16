Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The U.S. Federal Reserve appears to have convinced markets that it can execute a soft landing, as the doubling of its taper rate (putting the central bank’s asset-buying program on pace to end in March) and a suggestion of three rate hikes in each of 2022 and 2023 has been warmly received by investors. At least for now.

However, Societe Generale Strategist Kit Juckes offered up this assessment in his morning note to clients: “The idea that a gradual tightening in policy can put the economy on a smooth glide-path back to growth and inflation equilibrium is implausible, but after 20 years of ‘buy the dip’ the equity market is trained to look on the bright side of life.”

So, is this a case of complacency? Or did Fed Chair Jerome Powell truly manage pitch-perfect messaging yesterday? We’ll continue to assess that this morning and watch for any abrupt market reversals.

RACING TO CONTAIN OMICRON

Ontario is slashing capacity in half for venues like sports arenas and stadiums, movie theatres, fitness facilities and concert halls that can normally welcome 1,000+ spectators. The federal government is steering Canadians away from non-essential travel, eliciting a furious response from WestJet. And we only need to look to the United Kingdom – where a record daily number of new cases was just reported – to understand why officials are motivated to act. We’ll chase reaction from the business owners most directly affected by the latest policy announcements, and Bay Street analysis on the stakes for the publicly-traded names among them.

OSC WEIGHS EX-BRIDGING FINANCE CEO’S COMPLAINT

The Ontario Securities Commission today is scheduled to hear ex-Bridging Finance Chief Executive David Sharpe’s complaint about how the regulator’s staff handled its probe. In short, Sharpe’s legal team has cried foul over the release of his compelled testimony that was part of the OSC staff investigation that led to the private lender being rushed into receivership in April. Sharpe’s team argues proper steps weren’t followed and claim it “fatally undermined the integrity of (OSC) Staff’s investigation.” And so they’re asking the Commission to reconsider its order that allowed the investigation to happen in the first place.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

A new Manulife Bank survey suggests Canadian consumers will show a bit more restraint during this gift-buying season. Fifty-three per cent of respondents said they’d go into debt to buy presents this year, down from 61 per cent three years ago.

Reddit said last night that it’s planning to go public. It’s a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, so no details are known at this time.

Lennar is a stock to watch after the American homebuilder forecast fewer deliveries in the current quarter than analysts are estimating and reported revenue and adjusted profit for the latest quarter that missed expectations. In a release, co-CEO and co-President Jon Jaffe pointed to “rapidly changing supply chain issues” that hampered Lennar in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Billboard is reporting Sony is paying approximately half a billion dollars (U.S.) to buy Bruce Springsteen’s masters and music publishing catalogue.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust announced after yesterday’s closing bells that it’s buying three properties in Texas for $273.6 million. The REIT said its acquisitions will immediately boost its adjusted funds from operations.

On a day when we’re light on TSX stocks to watch, I’ll flag that RBC Capital Markets Analyst Irene Nattel raised her price target on Aritzia to $52.00 per share from $44.00. One of the factors cited is “solid inventory” that Nattel thinks “positions Aritzia well to meet consumer demand despite supply chain challenges.”

