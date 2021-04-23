Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Stocks have stabilized this morning after our Bloomberg partners’ reporting on the possibility of the White House doubling the capital gains tax on wealthy Americans roiled markets yesterday. It’s a different story in cryptoland, where Bitcoin has tumbled below US$50,000 for the first time in more than a month as the prospect of richer taxes batters inflated asset prices. We’ll peel back the layers on the outlook for Bitcoin and will keep tabs on any fresh developments in the Biden tax strategy.

WHAT ABOUT HERE?

On the topic of offsetting the cost of rich federal spending initiatives, check out the latest instalment of Payback Time at BNNBloomberg.ca, where columnist Dale Jackson offers some cautionary food for thought on ways the feds in Ottawa could target investors as a revenue-generating opportunity. And we’ll branch out our coverage with CIBC tax expert Jamie Golombek shortly after 9 a.m. ET in The Open.

STB HOLDING THE KEYS TO RAIL FEUD

The war of words between Canadian Pacific and Canadian National really boils down to an argument over regulatory risk as the Canadian rail giants make their case to Kansas City Southern’s leadership. Indeed, CN filed a new letter with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board today that frames its proposal as “manifestly superior” to the agreement with CP and also “procompetitive.” BNN Bloomberg will get unique insight on how the STB might view the competing suitors’ arguments when former STB Acting Chair Deb Miller joins The Close at 4:10pm.

COVID WATCH

We’re watching for any fallout from the federal government’s decision late yesterday to suspend direct flights from Pakistan and India, the latter of which has reported two straight days with more than 300,000 new virus cases. The stakes will be made clear this morning when federal officials release new modeling data for COVID in Canada.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

is on our radar today after the company saluted the House’s passing of legislation to authorize single-game betting in this country. Still has to be approved in the Senate. The Score’s shares have been in the gutter lately, down almost 60 per cent since early February. Intel shares have been down more than 2 per cent in pre-market trading after the chip maker reported an erosion in first-quarter margins and a 20 per cent plunge in revenue from its data center unit.

