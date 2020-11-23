Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The balancing act that investors have been wrestling with is fully evident this morning. On the one hand, Canada’s largest city and the nearby Peel Region are now in lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford revealed an interim analysis showing their COVID-19 vaccine achieved 70 per cent average efficacy. Average being the operative word, since the success rate ranged between 62 per cent and 90 per cent, depending on the dosing. We’ll have in-depth coverage of the competing storylines throughout the day. Should point out this weekend’s G20 summit wrapped with a statement including all the standard G20 verbiage, including a pledge to “spare no effort” on delivering COVID treatments and a vow “to use all available policy tools” to support their economies.

TSX AT HIGHEST SINCE FEBRUARY

The Composite Index heads into the week with only three down days logged so far this month and after settling above 17,000 on Friday for the first time since Feb. 26. Amazingly, the TSX is now only 5.2 per cent off its all-time closing high of 17,944.06.

GEARING UP FOR BANK EARNINGS

We’re just over a week away from the start of reporting season for the Big Six; this morning, Credit Suisse Analyst Mike Rizvanovic is out with his preview – and a pair of recommendation adjustments (CIBC downgrade; National upgra the daily chase de). He’s predicting a 16 per cent average year-over-year drop in adjusted profitability, but the range of performance among the lenders varies wildly (-33 per cent for Scotia, -five per cent for Royal). Unlike the small banks that’ve already reported, Rizvanovic doesn’t expect any of the Big Six to release credit-loss provisions.

PLACEHOLDER TRADE DEAL WITH U.K.

Canada and the United Kingdom revealed the free-trade arrangement this weekend that leaks had hinted at. Rather than a brand new deal, the two countries agreed to extend CETA’s provisions until a new, comprehensive deal can be negotiated. We’re hoping to speak with International Trade Minister Mary Ng today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Loblaw is raising the stakes in the home-delivery business. It revealed a partnership with Palo Alto & Toronto-based Gatik to bring five autonomous delivery vehicles (with a safety driver on board, just in case) to Toronto starting in January.

-Sherritt International announced this morning its CEO, David Pathe, will step down next year after eight years in the role. The miner is now hunting for a successor.

-Boralex announced this morning it will pay $283 million to buy Centaurus Renewable Energy’s controlling stakes in seven U.S. solar plants.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-12:15 p.m. ET: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds media avail in Ottawa alongside National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier and Small Business Minister Mary Ng.

-1:00 p.m. ET: Canada Revenue Agency hold media briefing on Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy.

-2:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech "Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system, including risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic".

