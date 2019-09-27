The Big Three: Peloton tanks; Trump accused of coverup; oil sinks after Saudi ceasefire

Another IPO tanked on its first day of trading, and another hit the brakes on its plans to go public. Yesterday, shares of Peloton – the maker of those sleek and pricey stationary bikes – plunged 11 per cent in their first day of trading. Peloton joins companies like SmileDirect on a growing list of IPO flops. Another company, Endeavour Group Holdings, decided for a second time yesterday to pull back a planned offering of shares. And earlier this week, WeWork delayed its plans to go public. It all leaves investors wondering, “what is happening to the IPO market?,” and “what does the cool-down mean to the broader markets?”

GEOPOLITICS GUIDING MARKETS

Geopolitical events will continue to be front and centre for investors today. Dow Jones is reporting Saudi Arabia has agreed to a partial ceasefire in Yemen, sending oil prices tanking as the geopolitical risk premium fizzles. Gold dipped below US$1,500 this morning as well, and is down some 15 bucks at last check. And there’s the continuing fallout in Washington D.C. over President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president, which is shaping up to be the biggest scandal in his presidency so far. We’ll connect the dots for investors today.

JIM PATTISON SPEAKS OUT

Watch for our wide-ranging interview with billionaire Jim Pattison. The 90-year old chairman of the Jim Pattison Group sat down with Bloomberg News' Natalie Obiko Pearson and discussed everything from the success of Gold Seal, his privatization bid for Canfor, the U.S.-China trade war, how his companies have been building up cash positions, how he would invest $1 million, and his succession plan.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Wells Fargo named a new CEO

-Late yesterday, Alberta announced its lifting oil production caps by 10,000 barrel per day in November and December, allowing producers to increase output to 3.80 million barrels per day and 3.81 million barrels per day respectively.

-Callidus Capital the Toronto-based alternative lender majority-owned by Catalyst Capital, has fired its president and COO David Reese

-Politicians, activists and business will be taking part in today’s global climate strikes. Various Canadian companies are shutting down for the day, including MEC and Lush Cosmetics.

-ArcelorMittal is assessing a potential sale of some of its iron ore operations, including its Canadian operations, according to Bloomberg News, and the business could be valued at about $2 billion, sources say.

-Delta Air Lines Inc. is expanding its South American footprint, agreeing to a $2.25 billion deal with Latam Airlines Group SA

-A delegation of Canadian energy executives and government representatives are in Tokyo today to discuss LNG opportunities.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Ottawa releases its budget balance for July.

-8:30 a.m. ET: U.S. economic data, including personal income and spending, PCE deflator and most notably, durable goods orders

-8:30 a.m. ET: Fed Vice Chair Quarles speaks on macroprudential regulations

-10:00 a.m. ET: the final reading for UofM consumer sentiment

-10:45 a.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmneet Singh makes an announcement on protecting coastlines in Ladysmith, B.C.

-11:00 a.m. ET: Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes an announcement in Montreal

-12:00 p.m. ET: Elizabeth May will join youth climate strikers at the Global Climate Strike in Montreal. Activist Greta Thunberg will also be in attendance.

-3:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Coquitlam, B.C.

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.