44m ago
The Daily Chase: It's a big earnings day on the TSX
By Amber Kanwar
First Look With Surveillance: Treasury Rout, BOE Decision
Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things to know this morning:
Another sloppy day: Futures are lower after a brutal sell off yesterday. The TSX posted its worst single day since March, the Nasdaq the worst since February and the S&P 500 worst since April. Today we sit under a firehose of earnings. On the TSX, we have 26 companies reporting, including Shopify, Bombardier, BCE, SNC, and CNQ. Meanwhile in the U.S., we have 50 companies on S&P 500 reporting with Amazon and Apple the big show after hours.
Tech check: Shares of Shopify and Lightspeed are trading in different directions. Shopify is under pressure on a mixed quarter. The good: sales growth of 31 per cent, higher than expected, monthly recurring revenue also up, signalling merchants taking price increases well, total value of goods sold on Shopify up 17 per cent to $55 billion which was also better. The bad: the loss was much bigger than expected on costs associated with ditching logistics business and cutting 20 per cent of its workforce. The company spent some time talking on the call about their AI offering, but not enough to inspire The Street. Most analysts are lamenting lack of anything new to get excited about while the stock trades at 11x sales. I found it interesting that CEO Tobi Lutke wasn’t on the call for a second time this year. Shares of Lightspeed might buck a soggy tape even though its loss was also bigger than expected. Investors taking comfort in a sales beating expectations. It opted not to boost its forecast for the year.
A fertilizer storm: Shares of Nutrien could weigh on the TSX this morning. Sales and profit missed expectations and the company cut its profit forecast for the year. We all know why: lower fertilizer prices, the B.C. port strike and drought conditions. But the company unveiled a sweeping set of new cost control measures and free-cash enhancements. We will see if that brings comfort to investors. The stock has run up since the May lows and if investors choose to look at the newly set forecasts as more realistic, the run could continue. Meanwhile, CF Industries is trading up after a bottom line beat. Andrew Bell is on this one for us.
Problem children get it together: Remember when SNC and Bombardier were in the news daily? Well like all maturing children, SNC and Bombardier are almost unrecognizable from their angstier selves. SNC is up nearly 60 per cent so far this year and just beat earnings on a big jump in organic growth for engineering services business. Bombardier is up nearly 30 per cent but investors may view the results with an unkind lens today. Earnings beat, but sales and free cash flow fell short. Our Paige Ellis is on the file.
Anyone there?: Shares of Qualcomm are falling after the largest chip maker for smartphones gave a tepid sales forecast. This renews fears that things are not great in smartphone land. We will see if and how that shows up in Apple’s results today after the bell. Investors are already expecting the third straight quarter of revenue decline. Nevertheless, Apple shares are up nearly 50 per cent so far this year.