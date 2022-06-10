We’re about to get the latest read on the health of the labour market in this country when Canadian jobs data hits the tape at 8:30 a.m. ET. The average economist estimate is that the domestic economy added 27,500 jobs in May, though as always, the devil is in the details. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the unemployment rate, which is sitting at a record 5.2 per cent, and key wage data, where average pay is expected to rise 3.8 per cent. Both figures play heavily into the inflation and rates story, with tightness in the labour market allowing the Bank of Canada to pick up the pace in terms of rate hikes and rising wages helping fuel so-called “sticky” inflation as consumers have more cash to spend. We’ll bring you breaking reaction to the data from TD Deputy Chief Economist Derek Burleton on The Street.

U.S. INFLATION RUNNING HOT

Inflation south of the border will also be on investors’ minds today, where we’re expecting price pressures remained red-hot in May, with the average economist expectation for an 8.3 per cent surge year-over-year. While that’s in-line with the previous month – and a tick below the 8.5 per cent figure in March – that 8-plus per cent figure is still levels not seen since the early 1980s. There could be some relief in core-CPI – which excludes food and energy – which is expected to moderate to 5.9 per cent.

STOCKS STEADY AFTER SELLOFF

Equity market futures are steadying after yesterday’s steep late-session selloff, where markets turned sharply negative in the waning hours of the trading day. Investor sentiment is a tricky thing to gauge these days, but it’s worth noting that the aforementioned U.S. inflation data this morning is the last major data point to consider ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. That inflation data could influence the fed’s tone and path forward with rate hikes, which has weighed on growth stocks (in particular the tech sector.)

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Bank of Canada unexpectedly cancelled the issuance of an ultra-long bond – set to mature in 2064 – after a surge in revenue dampened the federal government’s borrowing needs.

Shares of DocuSign are cratering in the premarket after the pandemic-era darling missed first quarter earnings expectations.

Russia’s central bank has cut its benchmark rate to pre-war levels after a strong rally for the ruble.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS