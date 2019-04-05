Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

SNC-Lavalin has pulled the trigger in a long-awaited deal. Selling a portion of its stake in the 407 Highway in Toronto, OMERS is picking up most of the embattled construction giant's stake, agreeing to pay as much as $3.25 billion in the process.

JOBS DAY

It’s jobs day in Canada (and the U.S.). For all the recession fears, this country’s labour market has been on a tear. Six straight months of gains, with almost 300,000 new positions created over that stretch. Today, economists are expecting to see 6,000 jobs added in March.

IN CONVERSATION WITH BHARAT MASRANI

We’ve got Amanda Lang’s full interview with the chief executive of TD Bank today on Bloomberg Markets. His comments on Canada’s tarnished brand value are already on the record; there’s still gold to be mined in the conversation, including his response to bears on Canadian banks and the outlook for M&A.

STOCKS STEADY

U.S. President Donald Trump talked up the outlook for a “very monumental” trade agreement with China yesterday, but the finish line still isn’t within reach – meaning more uncertainty for investors to contend with. U.S. futures are little changed and major European indices are flat. The TSX, meanwhile, is boasting a four-day winning streak that’s pushed the composite index within 265 points of a new record close.

MAY REQUESTS BREXIT EXTENSION

With just a week to go until the United Kingdom’s scheduled divorce from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May is asking for an extension until June 30. The issue will come to a head in Brussels on Wednesday at a summit of EU leaders.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Corus Entertainment’s second-quarter profit and revenue narrowly exceeded estimates. CEO Doug Murphy is crediting “advanced advertising and data initiatives”. Television division was the driver, while radio performance eroded on the top and bottom lines.

-Aimia has another frustrated shareholder. This time it’s Breach Inlet Capital (billed as “focused on underfollowed and misunderstood” small caps), calling for a boardroom overhaul.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-2:30 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement on affordable housing in Scarborough, Ont., alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory

-Deadline for banks to submit their capital plans to the U.S. Federal Reserve for annual stress test

-LNG2019 conference continues in Shanghai

