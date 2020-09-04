Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s jobs day. In Canada, economists are expecting to see 250,000 positions added for the month of August; that would mark another mark of decelerating growth. The context is that after this country shed 3 million jobs in March and April at the onset of COVID-19, almost 1.7 million jobs were added between May and July. In the U.S., the estimate is for 1.35 million new jobs last month. With less than two months to go until the elections, no doubt today’s numbers will be a major talking point in the campaign.

AFTER THE TECH ROUT

Futures are pointing to a subdued open after yesterday’s tech-led washout that saw the Nasdaq close almost five per cent lower as U.S. stocks and the TSX had their worst day since June. If you missed it, check out Catherine Murray’s interview with Bokeh Capital Partners founder and Chief Investment Officer Kim Forrest. It was great insight on investing in high-flying tech names, and what to do if you were tempted to step in on a day when they’re sliding.

ALTICE, ROGERS NOT GIVING UP ON COGECO

Despite the controlling Audet family’s clear indication that it has no plan to sell Cogeco, the Quebec-based cable giant’s suitors aren’t giving up. In a short statement last evening, Rogers and Altice USA said they “remain committed to pursuing this transaction and are open to engaging with shareholders and the boards in a constructive dialogue.” Is this a signal that the would-be buyers are looking to turn up the pressure by rallying support from minority holders? We’ll see.

THE NHL’S INVESTING GURU

Anne Gaviola has a great feature heading to BNNBloomberg.ca on a money manager who counts scores of NHL players – past and present – as clients. Ever wonder if teams talk about stocks in the locker room and how players keep a grip on financial reality for the long haul when they sign big contracts? Watch for her story and reporting on air today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-GMP Capital is pushing back on an investor that’s speaking out against the firm’s plan to take full control of Richardson GMP. GMP says the deal is in the best interest of all shareholders, and points to RBC Capital Markets’ fairness opinion. Late yesterday afternoon, Anson Funds said it will vote against the dilutive deal – which it believes will not receive sufficient support from minority holders.

-The Canada Energy Regulator has recommended (with 34 conditions) that the federal government approve the North Corridor Expansion Project proposed by TC Energy’s NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL).

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank

-11:45 a.m. ET: Quebec premier Francois Legault holds news conference in Sorel, QC

