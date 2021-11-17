Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Edward Rogers is getting his way at Rogers Communications Inc. after all. Late last night, the company announced that Chief Executive Joe Natale is out and replaced (on an interim basis) by Tony Staffieri. He’s the former chief financial officer whose abrupt departure in September presaged the power struggle that pitted Mr. Rogers against family members and directors, and gave way to an airing of grievances via court documents that revealed his plot to replace Natale with Staffieri. And so now here we are, just a short time after Natale told analysts on an earnings call that he had the board’s “unequivocal” support, and with just a few days to go before Mr. Rogers leads his company’s presentation at the CRTC’s week-long hearing into Rogers’ planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications.

Some basic questions to frame our coverage: Why now? Does this help or hurt RCI’s efforts to push the Shaw deal over the finish line? Is this welcome news for investors or a sign that Mr. Rogers won’t shy away from other moves to assert his power as RCI’s chair? And what message does this send to the rest of the organization, and outsiders who RCI might want to recruit for the management ranks?

INFLATION WATCH

The cost of living jumped last month by the most since February 2003. The 4.7 per cent year-over-year jumped matched expectations, and serves as a reminder of the reality we’re all experiencing every day as supply chain problems and other forces drive up prices. Every major category tracked by Statistics Canada posted price gains in October, led by the 41.7 per cent surge for gasoline compared to a year earlier. Meatflation is also a real thing: bacon prices jumped 20.2 per cent year-over year, while the cost of fresh and frozen beef rose 14 per cent. We’ll dissect the numbers and gather insight on how soon we might see relief, and what this means for the Bank of Canada.

B.C. FLOOD IMPACT

Enbridge and Teck Resources are among the latest companies to disclose service problems stemming from the heavy rain and mudslides in British Columbia. We’ll keep gathering insight on what can be done to manage the supply chain disruptions locally and the national domino effect, as executives from Canadian National and Canadian Pacific indicated yesterday that the rail network could be affected for several days.

COASTAL GASLINK STANDOFF

There’s no sign of a resolution to the blockade that the B.C. government has decried as essentially choking off access to more than 500 Coastal Gaslink workers. If you missed it, check out our interview with a Gidimt’en Checkpoint spokesperson, who warned that companies and investors involved in projects like Coastal Gaslink “need to know that if they don’t have the consent of the traditional leadership and the governance of the First Nations and Indigenous people, then their project will not be successful.”

TRUDEAU IN D.C.

The prime minister begins a busy couple days in Washington, D.C. this morning ahead of meetings with his North American counterparts tomorrow. While that summit is the main event, today’s conversations with top Congressional leaders will be crucial to improving cross-border relations. We’ll chase insight on what Canadian business leaders are hoping for and what former diplomats think can be achieved.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

There’s a common theme this morning for Canada’s supermarket giants: their diversification into the pharmacy world is paying off. Metro and Loblaw today reported pharmacy same-store sales growth a little north of four per cent in their most recent quarters. Loblaw pointed out that performance was driven in part by demand for beauty products amid “the gradual return to social and work activities.” Food sales, meanwhile, weren’t nearly as impressive for both companies due to tough year-over-year comparisons.

and today reported pharmacy same-store sales growth a little north of four per cent in their most recent quarters. Loblaw pointed out that performance was driven in part by demand for beauty products amid “the gradual return to social and work activities.” Food sales, meanwhile, weren’t nearly as impressive for both companies due to tough year-over-year comparisons. Earnings season continues this morning for major U.S. retailers. Target ’s shares are slumping in pre-market trading after the department store chain reported slower third-quarter sale growth and a hit to profitability due to supply chain costs and other inflationary pressure. Shares in Lowe ’s are moving in the opposite direction after the home improvement retailer raised its full-year revenue forecast.

’s shares are slumping in pre-market trading after the department store chain reported slower third-quarter sale growth and a hit to profitability due to supply chain costs and other inflationary pressure. Shares in ’s are moving in the opposite direction after the home improvement retailer raised its full-year revenue forecast. We’ll watch Hardwoods Distribution at the start of trading after the company announced it will raise $87.5 million in a bought deal share sale priced at $43.25 apiece. Talk about striking while the iron is hot: HDI shares have surged 79 per cent so far this year on the TSX.

at the start of trading after the company announced it will raise $87.5 million in a bought deal share sale priced at $43.25 apiece. Talk about striking while the iron is hot: HDI shares have surged 79 per cent so far this year on the TSX. Another financing announced after yesterday’s closing bells: Exchange Income Corp. is issuing $100 million in convertible debentures via bought deal. The conversion price is $60.00 per common share.

is issuing $100 million in convertible debentures via bought deal. The conversion price is $60.00 per common share. Goodfood Market shares were obliterated in early trading today after the meal kit delivery company swung to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter as costs rose and sales fell.

shares were obliterated in early trading today after the meal kit delivery company swung to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter as costs rose and sales fell. Fairfax Financial was among the top TSX gainers after announcing plans to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares. Fairfax also said it’s selling a 9.99 per cent stake in its Odyssey Group reinsurance business to Canadian pension fund giants CPPIB and OMERS.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS