JPMorgan will buy most of First Republic. American regulators announced the deal early this morning after working throughout the weekend in an effort to find a way forward before North American stock markets opened. The San Francisco-based bank is the third midsize bank to fail in the last two months, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. It will go down as the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, after Washington Mutual in 2008.

PSAC REACHES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT TO END LABOUR ACTION, BUT NOT CRA

The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board for more than 120,000 federal government workers across Canada. However, strike action continues for 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers across the country. The union has called the national strike that began on April 19 one of the biggest in Canadian history.

OIL PRICES SLIP ON CONCERNS OVER CHINA RECOVERY

Oil prices are trading lower this morning with West Texas Intermediate sitting around the US$75 per barrel mark, and down more than two per cent. The commodity extended losses following mixed data out of China that has fuelled concerns about its economic recovery.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cargojet will be a stock to watch after the company missed analyst expectations in the first quarter, shares are down almost 13 per cent year-to-date and nearly 34 per cent over the past 52-weeks.

Enbridge has agreed to buy Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage from FortisBC Holdings for $400 million.

Mullen Group is buying Alberta-based transportation firm B&R Eckel’s Transport, no amount was disclosed

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS