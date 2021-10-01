Oct 1, 2021
The Daily Chase: July GDP numbers incoming; Markets search for direction on first day of Q4
BNN Bloomberg,
We’ll get more details on how the Canadian economy fared in July as public health restrictions began to ease in some cities across the country. On average, economists are expecting a contraction of 0.2 per cent, which is slightly better than Statistics Canada’s initial estimate. However, a slower reopening as a result of the fourth wave of COVID-19 and global supply constraints are weighing on the economic recovery.
U.S. FUTURES UP ON FIRST TRADING DAY OF Q4
It’s a new month and the start of a new quarter. U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open a day after the S&P 500 broke a seven-month winning streak and finished almost 5% lower last month – it’s worst monthly decline since March 2020. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out September down 2.5 per cent, its biggest monthly decline since last October.
SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
It’s not just the start of a new quarter, it’s also the beginning of small business month. Today at 4:30 p.m. ET we’ll hear from the owner of Aunty Lucy’s Burgers about how he has navigated his business since launching in the midst of a pandemic.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- Nancy Pelosi will try again today for a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure plan
- U.S. President Joe Biden has signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded into early December
- Shares of Merck are up in pre-market trading after the company said its experimental Covid-19 pill reduces the worst effects of Covid-19
- Five9 shareholders have rejected Zoom’s US$14.7 billion all-stock offer to buy the company
- Walt Disney and actress Scarlett Johansson have reached a settlement after she sued the company for US$50-million in lost earnings for releasing Black Widow online
- Expo 2020 Dubai has officially kicked off following a year-long delay due to global pandemic
NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (July); U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Saskatchewan vaccine passport takes effect