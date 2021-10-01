We’ll get more details on how the Canadian economy fared in July as public health restrictions began to ease in some cities across the country. On average, economists are expecting a contraction of 0.2 per cent, which is slightly better than Statistics Canada’s initial estimate. However, a slower reopening as a result of the fourth wave of COVID-19 and global supply constraints are weighing on the economic recovery.

U.S. FUTURES UP ON FIRST TRADING DAY OF Q4

It’s a new month and the start of a new quarter. U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open a day after the S&P 500 broke a seven-month winning streak and finished almost 5% lower last month – it’s worst monthly decline since March 2020. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out September down 2.5 per cent, its biggest monthly decline since last October.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

It’s not just the start of a new quarter, it’s also the beginning of small business month. Today at 4:30 p.m. ET we’ll hear from the owner of Aunty Lucy’s Burgers about how he has navigated his business since launching in the midst of a pandemic.

Nancy Pelosi will try again today for a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure plan

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded into early December

Shares of Merck are up in pre-market trading after the company said its experimental Covid-19 pill reduces the worst effects of Covid-19

Five9 shareholders have rejected Zoom’s US$14.7 billion all-stock offer to buy the company

Walt Disney and actress Scarlett Johansson have reached a settlement after she sued the company for US$50-million in lost earnings for releasing Black Widow online

Expo 2020 Dubai has officially kicked off following a year-long delay due to global pandemic

