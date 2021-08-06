Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada's jobs market slowed more than expected last month. 94,000 positions were added in the month -- that was well below Bay Street’s expectation and less than half the rate of growth in June. When you dig through the details, it's no surprise to see where the strength was: the accommodation and food services sector led the way with 35,200 jobs added as provinces loosened COVID restrictions. It’s a different high-level takeaway in the U.S., where employers outpaced expectations by adding 943,000 positions to their payrolls. We’ll pay close attention today to how traders interpret that news as it relates to the future path of policy at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

‘CHAOS ON WALL STREET’

That’s how our Bloomberg News partners are framing the situation as the biggest names in American finance navigate the delta COVID-19 variant. While some firms are changing their timelines to call workers back into the office, others are digging in amid an old school view on how deals get done. It’s a fascinating read.

BORDER DISRUPTION

The union representing approximately 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers is warning travelers to expect “long and unavoidable delays” as work-to-rule action is set to take effect this morning. The move comes just ahead of relaxed travel rules for fully vaccinated Americans and the union said it could be a precursor to a general or rotating strike. Negotiations with the government are expected to resume today, however.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Novavax shares have been down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the company said it’s now expecting to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the fourth quarter of this year – that’s one quarter later than previously planned. And its second-quarter loss was larger than the average analyst estimate.

Magna International is feeling the pain from the global semiconductor shortage. The Canadian auto parts company cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts after falling short of second-quarter profit expectations despite sales more than doubling in the period. Separately, we’ll watch for any management commentary today about Qualcomm’s rival offer for Veoneer. Our Bloomberg partners are citing a media report that quotes a spokesperson for Veoneer’s top shareholder as saying Magna’s bid is “a bit stingy.”

Pembina Pipeline isn’t going quietly on Inter Pipeline. Buried in the latest quarterly report, Pembina said the potential benefit from its failed takeover attempt is “impossible to replicate by any other entity.” Though it’s now touting “tremendous flexibility to pursue an ever increasing and more diverse set of opportunities for growth.” As for fundamentals: the company tightened up its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast late yesterday amid higher prices for natural gas liquids.

Demand for Open Text’s cloud-based offerings helped the company notch record annual revenue and post a fourth-quarter profit that exceeded the average estimate. We’ve got CEO Mark Barrenechea on the station at 10:20 a.m.; he should offer great insight into the outlook for enterprise spending.

Beyond Meat shares are slipping in early trading after record revenue in the second quarter was overshadowed by a third-quarter revenue forecast that trails the average estimate as the plant-based protein producer takes a cautious view due to COVID uncertainty.

Canopy Growth delivered a mix bag in its fiscal first quarter results this morning. Revenue rose 23 per cent year over year, but fell short of the average estimate and also trailed off sequentially. On the other hand, the adjusted EBITDA loss was a bit narrower than analysts expected. Looks like only the beverages, edibles, topicals and vapes bucket of products managed to post year-over-year and sequential revenue gains.

Bill Gates is again paring his investment in Canadian National Railway. According to a release this morning, his private investment firm (Cascade Investment LLC), shed 9.5 million CN shares yesterday. Rather than selling them, they were transferred. It’s not yet known who the counterparty is. This is above and beyond a big transfer of CN shares to Melinda Gates earlier this year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS