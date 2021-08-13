Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There are some important developments in the hottest takeover battle going these days. Kansas City Southern said late yesterday afternoon that it’s standing by its friendly deal with Canadian National Railway because Canadian Pacific’s latest approach doesn’t hit the bar of being a superior proposal. However, and this is where it gets really interesting, KCS said it will delay its shareholders’ vote on the deal with CN (currently scheduled for Aug. 19) if the U.S. Surface Transportation Board doesn’t deliver a decision on allowing CN’s voting trust by Aug. 17. CP is claiming partial victory as a result. Lots of moving pieces that we’ll aim to patch together this morning.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN IMMINENT

Barring an abrupt change of heart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning to visit Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday to seek the dissolution of Parliament and thus trigger an election, possibly to be scheduled for Sept. 20. We’ll set the scene by focusing on the issues that matter most to our audience. On that front, Jagmeet Singh’s NDP jumped the gun by releasing its platform yesterday – which is built on a plan to raise taxes on corporations and the so-called “super-rich multi-millionaires” with a one per cent wealth tax on those with more than $10 million.

THE MERITS (OR NOT) OF A VACCINE PASSPORT

We’ve seen more calls from business groups lately for a vaccine passport (I’m talking about for domestic purposes, not international travel – which we know is happening), and we’ll be speaking with two of those organizations today when a senior policy VP from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce joins us at 10:20 a.m. and then Ontario Chamber of Commerce CEO Rocco Rossi discusses his plea to the feds for a standardized approach at 4:30 p.m. Have to point out that when we asked the BNNBloomberg.ca universe if they’d support a passport for access to non-essential services, the outcome was resounding: 79.4 per cent say no, just 25.1 per cent say yes as of this morning.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Home Capital Group beat expectations by a wide margin in the second quarter as profit more than doubled. Its single-family residential mortgage originations surged 63 per cent year-over-year, hitting $2.13 billion. And its profit line benefitted from another release of funds ($18.8 million) that had been set aside for loans that could go bad.

It was a bounce back for Walt Disney Co. in the fiscal third quarter as COVID restrictions eased up and reignited business at the entertainment conglomerate. Adjusted profit per share rose ten-fold to US$0.80, while revenue in the Parks, Experiences and Products division quintupled to US$4.3 billion. Also lots of attention on still-booming growth for Disney+, with the subscriber base hitting 116 million as of July 3, compared to 103.6 million three months earlier.

Shares of Airbnb have come under pressure after the accommodation rental service stated the obvious in warning that bookings will drop this quarter (as compared to Q2 and Q3 of 2019) due to COVID-19 uncertainty. That warning is buried deep in the company’s shareholder letter, way past a two-page host spotlight of Yannis in Athens.

We’re going to be watching Stelco Holdings this morning after the company announced it’s buying back, and cancelling, 11.4 million shares that’ve been held by its top shareholder, LG Bedrock. As a result, the investor’s stake in Stelco will drop from 21.5 per cent to 9.9 per cent.

