We're continuing to track any updates on TC Energy's Keystone pipeline outage, as the key oil conduit from Hardisty, Alberta to the Gulf Coast remains offline. The last update from operator TC Energy is that the company has not yet identified the cause of the leak that knocked the 600-thousand barrel per day pipeline out of service, nor is there any timeline for oil to resume flowing after the estimated 14,000 barrel spill. It's a key concern in many ways. While the leak is below the fork in the pipeline, which sends some shipments eastwards to Patoka, Illinois – supplies are dwindling at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility where the main line runs. At last estimate, Cushing's got about 23.9 million barrels in storage – that's well below its overall capacity for 75.5 million barrels, and getting mighty close to the 20 million barrel floor that starts to cause operational issues for the key oil storage hub.

CANADIAN HOUSEHOLDS PILE ON MORE DEBT

Canadians continued to pile on more debt in the third quarter, according to Statistics Canada. Credit market debt to disposable income rose to 183 in the quarter – meaning the average Canadian owed $1.83 for every $1 they had in disposable income, up from $1.82 the prior quarter (albeit still below the peak of about $1.85 in the third quarter of 2018.) It's not really an income problem, which is worth noting – disposable income was up 0.8 per cent in the quarter, but was outpaced by accumulating debt, which grew at a 1.2 per cent pace. Also of note, the household debt service ratio jumped to almost 14 per cent in the quarter, the largest increase since Q3 2020, as higher interest rates had consumers putting a greater portion of their income to paying interest.

MARKETS MUTED AHEAD OF THE FED

U.S. equity market futures have been in and out of negative territory ahead of the last big data points of the year. At last check, futures were pointing to a modestly positive open as we await the U.S. Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year, where it's widely expected Jay Powell & Co. will increase rates by another half percentage point. Broadly speaking, the MSCI World Index – a gauge of global stocks – is on track for its worst annual performance since 2008, underscoring the damage done this year by aggressive hiking cycles, thus the focus on whatever we hear this time around.

MACKLEM TO OFFER MORE CLUES ON BOC DIRECTION

We'll be keeping a keen ear on Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's remarks when he takes to the stage for a fireside chat this afternoon at the Business Council of British Columbia. Macklem has embarked on the most aggressive rate hiking cycle in recent memory – a full four percentage points over the course of the year, to bring the benchmark rate to 4.25 per cent – and there are signs the central bank is ready to either slow or pause its tightening cycle. We'll be looking for any remarks on the state of the labour market, signals on the BoC's view of overall economic growth and anything related to where the policy rate has to go from here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Pembina Pipeline is selling its interest in the Key Access Pipeline System for cash proceeds of $662.5 million. Pembina is earmarking the proceeds to repay some drawn credit facilities.

Microsoft is buying a four per cent stake in the London Stock Exchange's parent company from a consortium of Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in a US$2.8 billion deal.

Amgen has struck a deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics for US$27.8 billion, a 48 per cent premium to Horizon's trading price before it disclosed it was in deal talks with three suitors.

