We’re staring down a significant disruption to economic activity on the West Coast after labour negotiations between the union representing 7,200 dock workers and their employers broke down. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says it “has run out options at the bargaining table,” and that workers are prepared to walk off the job at 8 a.m. Saturday as a result. It’s not good, as one would imagine – these talks have been ongoing since February, and workers have been without a collective agreement since the end of March. As for the economic impact, B.C. is home to two of Canada’s three biggest ports in Vancouver and Prince Rupert. Vancouver alone handled 141 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2022, and Prince Rupert is sort of a gateway to Asia in many respects, geographically. A trip from there to Shanghai is about 36 hours shorter than the same path from Vancouver.

CANACCORD MAY FACE 'SIGNIFICANT' PENALTY

Canaccord Genuity is warning that it may be facing a “significant penalty” related to its wholesale market-making activities. The investment bank says it’s subject to an investigation into those activities, but hasn’t disclosed which jurisdiction said investigation is taking place. You may remember that Canaccord recently said it was dealing with a regulatory matter related to one of its foreign divisions, which actually played a large part in the failure of the management-led group’s plan to take the company private. There’s an odd wrinkle to all of this – while it’s calling the potential outcome significant, as noted above, Canaccord says it doesn’t expect any enforcement action will have a material impact on its financial condition.

ADVERTISING SLOWDOWN WEIGHS ON CORUS

The structural shift in mainline television was on full display at Corus Entertainment in its latest quarter, with revenue falling eight per cent to $397 million in Q3. That’s a modest miss, mind you (analysts were expecting something closer to $405 million), but it’s more the commentary that stands out. CEO Doug Murphy again highlighted what the company describes as an advertising recession as being a key thorn in the company’s back, and expectations are that there’ll be a moderate decline in year-over-year TV ad revenue in the fourth quarter. None of this happens in a vacuum, of course, and this news out of Corus comes on the heels of a slew of less-than-encouraging developments in the broader Canadian media landscape, given the Postmedia-Torstar merger talks and BCE’s deep cuts in its media division. (As always, the disclosure – BCE is the parent company of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division.)

