We’re going to get one last key economic data point before everyone shuts things down for the Canada Day long weekend when April GDP data hits the tape at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Expectations are for a pickup – 1.9 per cent year-over-year growth, 0.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis (up from a flat reading the month prior,) but as always, April feels like a long time ago. Still, it’s a bit more information for investors to digest ahead of the July 12 rate decision out of the Bank of Canada, though we do have jobs data next Friday as well. The economics team over at CIBC, for its part, reckons today’s data will reflect some recovery in manufacturing activity related to the easing of supply chain issues, rather than a pick-up in domestic demand, but there might actually be a silver lining there. The Bank of Canada does want to see the consumer take a breather to help get price pressures under control.

SPEAKING OF THE BANK OF CANADA…

…it’s time for a couple of my favourite reports, with the second quarter Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations out at 10:30 a.m. EDT. It comes back to inflation expectations, to my eye – last time out, expectations of price pressures one to two years out had fallen among consumers, but remained at elevated levels, while businesses forecast weaker sales growth due to interest rate increases, higher inflation and concerns about a recession. All that plays into how the Bank of Canada views the world – inflation expectations can be self-fulfilling, with consumers pulling forward demand as they look to make their bigger-ticket purchases before they think prices will go up further, which actually exacerbates inflation in the present.

CLOSING OUT THE SECOND QUARTER

It’s looking like we’re about to close out the second quarter and first half on a positive note, with equity market futures pointing to gains when the opening bells ring. And what a first half it’s been for the markets south of the border – the S&P 500 is up the better part of 15 per cent, the best showing since 2018, while the Nasdaq Composite Index is up nearly 30 per cent, the strongest performance since 1983. Back here at home, things have been, uh, more muted. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up a meager 2.73 per cent this year, and the composition of those gains isn’t super encouraging – the relatively small infotech index is your leader there, up 45 per cent, while the much more influential energy group is the lead laggard, down a little more than five per cent in 2023.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting that Sweden’s Northwolt is nearing a deal to build a $7-billion battery plant in Quebec, with financial support from both the provincial and federal governments.

Bloomberg’s also reporting that Kinross Gold rebuffed a takeover approach from Endeavour Mining in recent months, as talks failed to get through differences in opinion over Kinross’ valuation

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS