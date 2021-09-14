Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Buy Canada. That's the message from Montreal-based investment manager Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., and it's aimed at this country's pension funds amid data showing a collapse in Canadian publicly-traded holdings as a proportion of their assets. Letko Brosseau's president said in a release that the trend "should be a major policy concern for Canadians and our leaders". We'll explore this with Letko Brosseau Senior Vice-President Peter Letko at 8:35 a.m.

IN CONVERSATION WITH STEPHEN POLOZ

Promotes itself. The former Bank of Canada governor joins us at 1 p.m. to share his perspective on the state of the economy.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. futures are flat this morning ahead of an inflation update that’s expected to show the U.S. consumer price index jumped 5.3 per cent year-over-year in August, which would represent a slight moderation from July’s CPI. As for the perceived safe haven and inflation hedge: gold is hovering below US$1,800 per ounce; we’re looking forward to getting perspective from the top of the industry when Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow joins Bloomberg Markets shortly after 1:30pm. In the energy market, West Texas Intermediate crude oil inched above US$71 per barrel overnight as tropical storm Nicholas threatens the same coastal energy hub that’s still recovering from Ida. We’ll also note here that the International Energy Agency today nudged down its global oil demand growth forecast this year.

FEDS LAMBASTED BY BIOTECH CEO

The CEO of Providence Therapeutics did not mince words when we caught up with him yesterday shortly after the Calgary-based company announced a licensing and joint venture arrangement in China that could deliver up to US$500 million. “The Canadian government has been abysmal on this file. They’ve done the absolute minimum possible to support Providence and other Canadian biotech,” Dan Sorenson said about the lack of support for made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccines. He went on to tout the fact Providence now has US$100 million courtesy of its China backer that will help it prepare to produce its vaccine candidate (which is currently in Phase 2 trials). We’ll aim for a follow-up conversation on The Close.

ANOTHER HOMECOMING

Yesterday it was Jameson Berkow who made his on-camera return to BNN Bloomberg. Today, it’s Paige Ellis who’s back in our ranks. We couldn’t be happier to have them back.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

More evidence this morning of the challenges employers are facing in attracting talent. The latest Manpower Employment Outlook Survey shows 59 per cent of employers said they’re having difficulty filing jobs, prompting them to offer a range of incentives (most notably with 41 per cent of respondents saying they’re allowing more flexible work schedules).

Apple rushed out an emergency software patch late yesterday after a vulnerability in its messaging app was exposed by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab on the eve of today’s product launch event.

Magna International’s US$3.8-billion acquisition of Veoneer is at risk after the Stockholm-based automotive technology company confirmed late yesterday that Qualcomm has presented a competing takeover proposal at US$37 per share (compared to Magna’s $31.25).

