Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bank of Montreal opened earnings season this morning pretty much exactly as we anticipated, with remarkable headline year-over-year growth thanks to a sharp drop in credit-loss provisions that powered the profit beat. Indeed, the bank set aside just $60 million in total provisions in the latest quarter. Digging under the surface, the story becomes much messier. Take the U.S. banking unit, for example, where profit surged 76 per cent year-over-year, but fell sequentially. We’ll sift through the details, gather reaction, and size up the outlook for deploying robust war chests that are being built up for whenever Canada’s banking regulator lifts its moratorium on share buybacks and dividend hikes (BMO’s key capital ratio jumped to 13 per cent as of April 30).

TSX HITS FRESH RECORDS

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to fresh intraday and closing records yesterday thanks to heavyweights like Shopify, Canadian National Railway and Brookfield Asset Management. It was the fifth time this month that the index has closed at an all-time high and leaves it sitting just a couple hundred points away from 20,000.

SUNCOR INVESTOR DAY

The giant of the oil sands will attempt to win back some favour among investors today who've seen Suncor underperform Canadian Natural Resources and the broader energy group over the last couple years. We already know that paying down debt and positioning Suncor for a greener future are top of mind for CEO Mark Little, but he also hinted the last time we spoke with him that there could be some news on the dividend in the presentation to investors today. We'll keep tabs on it. For the record, of 24 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 18 have a “Buy” recommendation on Suncor, and the other six rate it as a “Hold.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

CN Rail is attempting to address competition concerns today tied to its planned takeover of Kansas City Southern, saying it intends to divest a 70-million line stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. CN said that’s the only overlap in the two companies’ rail maps.

is attempting to address competition concerns today tied to its planned takeover of Kansas City Southern, saying it intends to divest a 70-million line stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. CN said that’s the only overlap in the two companies’ rail maps. Bell said today it’s on track to have its 5G network cover 70% of Canada’s population by the end of this year after announcing coverage has been expanded to 23 more cities and towns. Reminder that BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which shares BCE as a parent company with Bell.

said today it’s on track to have its 5G network cover 70% of Canada’s population by the end of this year after announcing coverage has been expanded to 23 more cities and towns. Reminder that BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which shares BCE as a parent company with Bell. Transat A.T. announced today that its chief executive officer, Jean-Marc Eustache, is retiring as of tomorrow. He’ll be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard.

announced today that its chief executive officer, Jean-Marc Eustache, is retiring as of tomorrow. He’ll be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard. Killam Apartment REIT announced a $190.5-million acquisition of properties in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ont. late yesterday. The expansion is being funded in part by a $95-million bought-deal unit sale priced at $18.50 apiece (units closed at $19.02 on the TSX yesterday).

announced a $190.5-million acquisition of properties in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ont. late yesterday. The expansion is being funded in part by a $95-million bought-deal unit sale priced at $18.50 apiece (units closed at $19.02 on the TSX yesterday). Nordstrom is on our radar after the department store chain reported a first-quarter loss that was wider than expected, while sales fell 19 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS