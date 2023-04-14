Doesn’t seem the turmoil in the American banking system did a whole lot to put a dent in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo in their latest quarters. Both JP and Wells kicked off another round of bank earnings with a pair of profit beats, with the former posting a 52 per cent increase in first quarter profit and record revenue, and the latter’s net income rising more than 30 per cent. Similar stories for both banks, and that’s the net interest income side of things – basically, profit on the spread between the rate the bank borrows, and the rate it lends out money – net interest income at Wells Fargo was up 45 per cent in the quarter, while JPMorgan NII rose 49 per cent, in no small part due to the rising rate environment.

LOBLAW PROVIDES CLARITY ON SPENDING PLANS

Loblaw is outlining plans to deploy some $2 billion worth of capital investments in the year ahead. The grocer says it plans to open 38 new stores and renovate a further 600; moves it says will create some 6,000 jobs, albeit without specifying how many of those jobs will be a permanent increase in headcount versus a temporary blip during the construction phase (we have, of course, asked the company for more details.) The price tag is bang in line with previous disclosures from Loblaw ($2.1 billion in capital investment plans, offset by half a billion dollars’ worth of real estate dispositions, per the annual report – so on a net basis, basically the same as the $1.6 billion worth of spending last year.) Loblaw has confirmed to BNN Bloomberg that this isn’t net new spending, just some details on where that cash is being allocated. In any case, this sudden burst of clarity comes at a politically tricky time for Loblaw and the other major grocers as frustration with the rising cost of living boils over – you’ll remember executives from the major grocers got called on the carpet before federal lawmakers over the soaring cost of groceries as food inflation runs in the double-digits.

TOP TECK SHAREHOLDER LEANING TOWARD GLENCORE PLAN: BLOOMBERG

Tidy little report here from our Bloomberg News partners, who are reporting Teck Resources’ largest shareholder, China Investment Corp., is leaning toward supporting Glencore’s plan to combine its thermal coal unit with Teck’s steelmaking coal division. CIC – China’s massive sovereign wealth fund – owns about 10 per cent of Teck’s common Class B shares, and reportedly sees Glencore’s proposal for the coal assets as a cleaner exit for investors than Teck’s plans to spin out its coal unit into a new publicly-traded entity (though Bloomberg reports CIC has yet to make a final decision.) That Class B distinction is important in the context of the vote – while the Keevil family controls the company through its super-voting Class A shares (and are adamant the Glencore deal cannot come to pass), the vote on Teck’s spinout proposal requires approval from both groups of shareholders.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Boeing is pausing delivery of some 737 Max jets to address a production issue on the rear of some jets.

Onex is launching a share buyback seeking to snap up 10 per cent of its public float.

CP Rail and Kansas City Southern have officially combined to form CPKC.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS