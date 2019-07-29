Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian dollar is in a funk, trading at a one-month low after six straight losing sessions (and teetering on the brink of a seventh). Not that long ago, an 80-cent call fetched headlines (before economist David Rosenberg subsequently shot it down on BNN Bloomberg). We’ll gauge the outlook for the currency today, and frame it against the main event of this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday.

IN CONVERSATION WITH ED SIMS

Fresh off reporting a big swing to profit, WestJet CEO Ed Sims discussed all the hot-button issues with BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber. On the 737 Max: “We need to ensure that Boeing understands that no aircraft will go back into constrained airspace until we have 100 per cent confidence in the safety of the procedures that they will be rolling out.” On Onex: “They are not changing the strategy and they are not changing the culture of this organization.” Lots more in between. Watch for the full interview during The Open.

RUNAWAY BEYOND MEAT

With its stock up 839.6 per cent since going public, the fake meat company will be put to a test later today when it reports earnings. Is there any margin for error? We’ll establish expectations and look at the potential for expanding Beyond Meat’s network of restaurant partners.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Pfizer is combining its Upjohn off-patent and generics business with Mylan in a deal involving some of its best known brands (Viagra, Lipitor, Celebrex). The deal is all-stock, and will result in Pfizer owning 57 per cent of the combined entity. Mylan shares have shot up almost 20 per cent in pre-market trading.

-We’ll keep an eye on the price of Western Canada Select oil after the Alberta government announced late Friday it’s easing curtailments by another 25,000 barrels per day for September.

-Shares of London Stock Exchange Group have rallied ~15% today after the company confirmed it’s in talks to buy Refinitiv, the financial data business that’s majority owned by Blackstone.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Nutrien, Vermilion Energy, Beyond Meat

-U.S. trade delegation travels to China

-8:00 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Oakville, Ont. Chamber of Commerce (plus 9:10 a.m. ET avail)

