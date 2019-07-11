Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian dollar is trading near its highest level of the year after being taken on a wild ride by a pair of central bankers. Yesterday’s intraday chart tells the story, as the loonie initially sank after the Bank of Canada warned on global trade conflicts, then went into rally mode as the central bank’s top officials gave no indication they’re in a race to cut, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair was simultaneously guiding lawmakers and the market toward the prospect of lower rates in the United States.

CANNTRUST FIASCO

Shares of the embattled pot producer are extending losses in New York pre-market trading amid more negative headlines from its regulatory breaches. The Globe and Mail is quoting a former worker at the company’s Pelham, Ont. facility who blew the whistle and claims staff installed temporary walls to hide unlicensed production from Health Canada officials.

IN CONVERSATION WITH RON MOCK

We’ve got the CEO of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan this morning on The Open. We’ll go around the world with Ron Mock, who’s preparing to hand off stewardship of the pension fund, and its $191 billion in assets, to Jo Taylor. Watch for the interview at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PREMIERS' SUMMIT

Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders will wrap up their summit today in Saskatoon. We’ve been told to expect cannabis as a talking point today after internal trade and skills development were on the agenda yesterday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-HBC’s special committee has enlisted TD Securities for a full valuation assessment as the company considers the privatization proposal led by its executive chairman at $9.45 per share.

-The United States is launching a formal investigation of France’s proposed tax on big tech companies, saying the levy “unfairly targets American companies.”

-Shares of Delta Air Lines are rallying in pre-market trading after the carrier raised its full-year profit forecast and dividend.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Delta Air Lines

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee

-3:30 p.m. ET: Closing news conference at Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon

-3:45 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at White House social media summit

-Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asia business expected to price largest IPO of 2019

