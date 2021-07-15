Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canadian consumers would be forgiven for any sense of whiplash over how they should or shouldn’t spend their money. The Bank of Canada is now very clearly counting on consumption to keep the country’s economic recovery on track. That’s after years of being warned about sky-high debt levels despite being tempted by historically low interest rates. So what’s a consumer to do at a juncture when they’re sitting on mounds of cash that have built up during the pandemic? Our chief financial commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid, has some shrewd analysis at BNNBloomberg.ca

BROOKFIELD RAISING STAKES IN INTER PIPE TUG OF WAR

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners today presented the “enhancement” that it hinted at earlier this week, announcing it plans to bump up its cash and stock offers to levels that work out to an eight per cent premium to the friendly arrangement that Inter Pipe has with Pembina Pipeline. We’ll have all the details and will watch for a response from Inter Pipe and Pembina as Brookfield pulls out the stops to land some prized midstream assets.

CHINA SLOWING, BUT NOTHING TO SCOFF AT

China’s economic growth was more than halved in the second quarter of this year, but its expansion is still something to marvel at. Gross domestic product rose 7.9 per cent year-over-year in Q2, in line with expectations, albeit down from the torrid 18.3 per cent rate that was posted in the first quarter as the world’s second-largest economy springs back to life. The underlying details at the end of the second quarter are further evidence of resilience as retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment outpaced expectations in June. We’ll go deep on the country’s economic outlook in Bloomberg Markets shortly after 2 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION WITH GIANTS OF THE POT INDUSTRY

There’s no better place than BNN Bloomberg for perspective on what could be the holy grail for the cannabis industry, and we’ll go straight to two giants of industry today. Canopy Growth Chief Executive Officer David Klein joins The Open shortly after 9 a.m. to weigh in on the draft plan to legalize cannabis at the federal level in the United States. He’ll be followed by Tilray Chair and CEO Irwin Simon in Bloomberg Markets. And that all follows our conversation with Curaleaf’s executive chairman, who told Amanda he believes “nothing” from the eventual legalization is being priced into stocks.

NEARLY 1/4 OF SENIOR LEADERS CONSIDERING QUITTING

That's the headline takeaway from a survey by LifeWorks (formerly known as Morneau Shepell) and Deloitte. The findings reveal the pandemic's toll on senior leaders. As a LifeWorks senior VP put it in a release: " Senior leaders have gone through a period of feeling exponential pressure to deliver, while dealing with personal disruption from the pandemic and extraordinary business disruption." We'll dive into this in Bloomberg Markets, and you can find more details at BNNBloomberg.ca

IF YOU MISSED IT…

It’s not every day that you get to hear directly from Onex’s president. There was plenty of straight talk from Bobby Le Blanc yesterday in Bloomberg Markets, touching on a range of issues including SPACs, M&A (or, in the case of Onex’s wealth management operations, the lack thereof on the horizon), credit growth, and his evident frustration with how the market values Onex shares. Check it out here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Netflix is plotting an expansion into video game streaming. Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting the goal is to get games up on the streaming platform within the next year. Netflix shares are rallying pre-market, while shares of Gamestop – one potential casualty of the move – are down close to 10 per cent.

Superior Plus is expanding in California by way of a US$240-million acquisition of propane distributor Kamps, which the company said could serve as a platform “to increase opportunities for synergy realization” with future M&A in the state.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS