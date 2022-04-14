Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

One word stands out to me from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem yesterday: “humble.” That’s what he said about how the central bank will need to approach this rate-hiking cycle that, based on the revision to the perceived neutral rate (where monetary policy is neither stimulating nor restricting the economy), could see the policy rate roughly triple from the current level. “Yes, we do think there will be a need for the policy rate to get up closer to a neutral rate. From there, we probably need to be more humble,” Macklem said, before stating if the economy doesn’t cool down as anticipated, the bank might have to push its main policy lever above neutral. He also said Canadians can be confident that the Bank of Canada will bring inflation back to target.

So, how do we reconcile Macklem’s view that households don’t need to fret about inflation with his self-professed humility? And what’s the ripple effect for the economy? We’ll keep chasing big voices with big opinions.

ELON MUSK AIMS TO BUY TWITTER

And that comes with a twist. The Tesla CEO went public today with a non-binding proposal to buy Twitter for US$54.20 per share, which is a 38-per-cent premium to where the stock was trading the day before Musk disclosed he built a nine-per-cent stake in the company. The twist is this: Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s chair, warning that US$54.20 is his “best and final” and that if he’s rebuffed he will “reconsider” his investment in the company.

TIME FOR CAUTION ON CANADIAN BANKS?

Analyst Gabriel Dechaine from National Bank Financial Capital Markets seems to think so. Based on the surprise US$902-million jump in loan-loss reserves that JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported yesterday, Dechaine reckons Canada’s Big Six may be compelled to “take a more conservative stance” after five straight quarters of lighter provisions helped lift profits. Watch for more details at BNNBloomberg.ca

U.S. futures are flat, crude oil is, too. Can’t help but notice the sharp comedown (relatively speaking) in the 10-year U.S. treasury yield. It’s been as low as 2.652 per cent this morning after climbing above 2.8 per cent earlier this week. There seems to be a belief that Tuesday’s moderation in core U.S. inflation (which ignores food and energy) could result in restraint at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

IN DEPTH ON CARBON CAPTURE

Brad Wall has been touting carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for close to a decade, and made it an important talking point during his time as premier of Saskatchewan. So you’d think he’d be thrilled to see the feds finally delivered the investment tax credit in last week’s budget. Not without a caveat. Wall joins Andy in Commodities around 11:30am Eastern to explain what he sees missing in the incentive.

Cogeco Communications’ revenue and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.8 and 13.7 per cent, respectively, in the fiscal second quarter, with a big lift coming from last year’s purchase of Ohio broadband systems. The Quebec-based cable and broadband company also scaled back its capex forecast for this year.

revenue and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.8 and 13.7 per cent, respectively, in the fiscal second quarter, with a big lift coming from last year’s purchase of Ohio broadband systems. The Quebec-based cable and broadband company also scaled back its capex forecast for this year. Looks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't an aberration with its messy start to earnings season yesterday. Goldman Sachs reported a 27-per-cent drop in first-quarter revenue today. It was weighed down by weakness in its investment banking division. However, the closely watched Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities trading and sales business saw revenue surge 21 per cent year-over-year. And Morgan Stanley also reported a slump in first-quarter revenue, albeit far more modest than Goldman. Its equities sales and trading desks shone in the quarter, generating revenue that climbed 10 per cent year-over-year.

The loosening of pandemic restrictions continues to hurt meal-kit delivery service Goodfood Market. It reported sequential and year-over-year drops in fiscal second-quarter revenue this morning, as well as a net loss that was only slightly smaller than in the previous quarter. Its chief executive joins us shortly after 1pm.

