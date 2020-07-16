Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There was no central bank jargon muddying the Bank of Canada governor’s message yesterday: “Interest rates are going to be very low for a long time,” Tiff Macklem told BNN Bloomberg, while making it clear he’s not concerned that holding steady for two years could fuel a debt binge by consumers. “Right now, the most important thing is to support recovery and get people back to work. The best predictor of whether somebody is going to pay their mortgage is whether they have a job. And so yes, high household indebtedness is a vulnerability, but supporting the recovery and reducing that vulnerability are entirely aligned and by holding interest rates low across the yield curve, that will reduce debt burdens for Canadians.”

OSC URGED TO ACT ON TORSTAR DEAL

The planned privatization of The Toronto Star’s publisher isn’t sitting well with some of the company’s shareholders. David George-Cosh spoke with well-known Bay Street lawyer Joseph Groia, a former enforcement director at the Ontario Securities Commission, who is now representing one of the investors wanting the provincial regulator to intervene ahead of vote on the transaction next week. Read all about it at BNNBloomberg.ca.

AIR CANADA SOUNDS THE ALARM

“The situation is becoming increasingly urgent.” That’s the warning sent to Canada’s transport and health ministers by Air Canada’s chief medical officer, in a plea for the federal government to loosen international travel restrictions. In short, the country’s largest airline wants the government to back away from a blanket 14-day quarantine and instead establish criteria to exempt certain countries based on their domestic COVID-19 profiles and establish a test-based model for other countries.

TWITTER HACK TARGETS BIG NAMES

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett are just some of the big names whose Twitter accounts were compromised yesterday in a hack promoting an apparent Bitcoin scam. A couple threads to pull on today: Firstly, how could this happen and how can Twitter restore users’ confidence? Second, what does this do for the cryptocurrency’s reputation?

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-China’s economy returned to in the second quarter, with gross domestic product rising 3.2 per cent after the first quarter’s 6.8 per cent contraction.

-Profit was virtually wiped out in Bank of America’s retail banking operations in the second quarter, with a paltry US$71 in net income for that division thanks to a surge in loan loss provisions and revenue downturn. The bank’s total profit fell more than 50 per cent to US$3.5 billion; however, similar to its peers, Bank of America churned out growth in its trading business.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions; U.S. retail sales; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production

-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Domino's Pizza, Abbott Laboratories

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (plus 8:30 a.m. ET news conference)

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Economic and Fiscal Snapshot 2020: Issues for Parliamentarians"

