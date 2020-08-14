Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We got some encourgaging news this morning about Canada's economic rebound from the depths of the pandemic. Manufacturing activity soared a record 20.7 per cent in June, reaching almost $49 billion in sales. The gains were broad-based, with every single category tracked by Statistics Canada registering growth. But perspective is important, especially in the age of COVID-19. And on that front, sales for the entire second quarter were the weakest since 2009. Today's economic snapshot in the U.S. is a bit less reassuring, as retail sales growth in July decelerated sharply to 1.2 oer cent fron June's 8.4 per cent rally.

CINEPLEX REVENUE EVAPORATES

We all knew the cinema industry has been devastated by COVID-19, but it’s still stunning to see any major company’s revenue almost fully dry up. Cineplex has reported a 95 per cent plunge in second-quarter revenue, while swinging to a loss as a result of network-wide closures. The company said in today’s release that it’s been burning through $15-$20 million in cash per month since mid-March and it’s reviewing all capital projects as part of its strategy for surviving the pandemic.

TARIFFS LOOM

Barring a last-minute change of heart at the White House, 10-per-cent tariffs on Canadian aluminum are set to take effect on Sunday despite all the warnings – including from within the U.S. aluminum industry – that these levies will backfire. Canada’s dollar-for-dollar countermeasures will be implemented in early September after public consultations wrap up.

SHOPIFY SHARES 'DANGEROUS'

That caught my ear yesterday when long-time Market Call guest Bruce Campbell was asked by a viewer for his assessment of Shopify. He said it’s important to distinguish between good companies and good stocks. He acknowledged the Ottawa-based tech juggernaut is benefitting from the stay-at-home trend before stating: “Boy, to think that it’s going to keep going and keep this multiple; I would say the first time that there’s a miss on a quarterly, there’s going to be a big miss in the stock. So it’s pretty dangerous.” See his full response here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Some mildly disappointing data out of China overnight with July industrial production rising slightly less than anticipated at 4.8 per cent, while retail sales unexpectedly fell 1.1 per cent year-over-year.

-Canaccord Genuity disclosed last night that its CEO, Dan Daviau, recently sold 600,000 shares (representing 9.8 per cent of his stake) in the firm “primarily to satisfy personal tax obligations” relating to a 2016 private placement.

-Some interesting nuggets from Freshii’s second-quarter release: An unspecified number of HQ staff members were let go this month and Marc Kielburger has resigned from the company’s board of directors (Freshii says it “wishes him well in his future endeavours.”) As for results: Freshii’s same-store sales sank 46.5 per cent in the second quarter due to COVID-19 closures and it swung to a loss.

-Northview Apartment REIT says it could take longer than anticipated to close its sale to Starlight and Kingsett Capital. That transaction was announced in February, with the original goal of closing in the third quarter; now, because of COVID-19, Northview says the approval process could drag into the fourth quarter.

-Quite the feud breaking out over Fortnite. The game’s developer, Epic Games, implemented a new payment system, then Apple dropped Fortnite from its app store (with Google following suit), then Epic released an online video spoofing Apple’s infamous 1984 ad and launched a lawsuit against the tech giant.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales, China industrial production and retail sales

-8:00 a.m. ET: CPPIB releases quarterly results

-10:00 a.m. ET: Minister responsible for CMHC Ahmed Hussen and mayor John Tory make announcement on housing in Toronto

-Deadline for large asset managers to submit 13F filings to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

-NOTE: U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum come back into force on Sunday

