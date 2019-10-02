Stock markets around the world are down sharply, and the U.S. futures market suggests the big declines on Wall Street yesterday may be extended today. Investors are alarmed at sagging factory activity in the United States. For the second consecutive month, manufacturing activity slowed in the U.S. in September. European factory activity has also slowed. Many economists say it’s an inevitable result of the U.S.-China trade war.

CENOVUS FIVE-YEAR PLAN

Cenovus is raising its dividend by 25 per cent in the fourth quarter. It’s also trimming its capital spending budget for this year by $150 million. The details are part of the company’s updated five year plan, which it will present to analysts and investors today in Toronto. The company also says it sees production growth of 2-3 per cent per year by the end of 2024.

CANOPY GETS INTO SPORT DRINKS

As first reported by BNN Bloomberg, Canopy Growth Corp. is acquiring a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., as the pot giant aims to quench the thirst of prospective consumers with a line of cannabis-infused sports drinks. The deal, which sees Canopy acquiring a 72 per cent stake in the Toronto-based energy sports drink maker, represents the company's bet that aside from being a major cannabis producer, it can also be a big player in the US$50-billion global sports nutrition market. Watch for our interview with Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin on Commodities today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Flutter Entertainment Plc is buying The Stars Group Inc. in a $6 billion all-share deal to create the world’s biggest online gaming group

-Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay more than $20 million to settle allegations that it helped fuel the opioid epidemic by mishandling its painkillers to avoid the first federal trial over the addictive painkillers.

-Boris Johnson outlined his Brexit plan in a speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond

-8:30 a.m. ET: Cenovus Energy investor open house in Toronto, where it will unveil its five-year outlook.

-8:30 a.m. ET: U.S. The ADP National Employment Report is expected to show private payrolls grew by 140,000 jobs in September

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Finland

-8:00 p.m. ET: TVA hosts a French-language debate with party leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Quebecois.

-Former Research in Motion chairman and co-CEO Jim Balsillie and Former Québec premier Jean Charest to highlight most challenging issues facing Canadian manufacturers at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show. We’ll interview Charest on the Open.

