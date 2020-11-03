Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Global stocks and U.S. futures are firmly (for now) in rally mode on election day in America. The decisiveness of the move makes you wonder what could happen overnight and tomorrow if the outcome of the vote is unclear. A recent BNNBloomberg.ca poll, on the other hand, was clear about what our audience cares most about in this election: the stock market reaction. We’ll keep that in mind in the hours and days to come.

IN CONVERSATION WITH BRIAN MULRONEY

The former prime minister headlines a stellar lineup on this historic day for the United States of America. Can’t wait to hear what he has to say about the stakes for Canada-U.S. relations and democracy when he joins Amanda Lang at 1:30 p.m. ET as part of Bloomberg Markets’ U.S. Election Preview special. If you miss it live, check it out again at 6 p.m. ET, right before we turn things over to our Bloomberg Television partners for their coverage of the results as they pour in and in-depth analysis of what it means for markets and the economy.

FULL TEAM COVERAGE

Among the dimensions to our coverage today: Tara Weber will report today on how this presidential election could very well determine the fate of TC Energy’s Keystone XL pipeline. Andrew Bell will explore what the vote means for the renewable energy industry. David George-Cosh will recap what’s at stake for the cannabis industry. Paul Bagnell will explore what the White House’s relationship with Wall Street would look like under Trump or Biden – and what that means for Canadian banks with hefty U.S. operations. Anne Gaviola will explain what all the fuss is about with Prop 22 on the ballot in California. And we’ll lean on our CTV News colleagues for front-line perspective on the final hours before polls close.

NOTABLE NON-ELECTION STORIES

-The proposed privatization of Dorel Industries has already run into vocal opposition, after Letko Brosseau & Associates – a top shareholder, with 13.1 per cent of the Class B shares – announcing last night it will vote against the $14.50/share offer from Cerberus and members of the company’s founding family. The Montreal-based investment manager also called on Dorel’s board “to consider the interests of all shareholders in reviewing the merits of this offer.”

-Boom times continue in the Vancouver housing market. The local real estate board this morning announced a 29 per cent year-over-year surge in sales for last month. Activity inched up 1.2 per cent from September. The benchmark home price rose six per cent year-over-year to $1.045 million

-Interesting announcement this morning from one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19: Slate Asset Management disclosed it’s providing a $75-million credit facility to InnVest Hotels LP.

-Nutrien swung to a third-quarter loss due an $823-million impairment charge tied to its phosphate business. Stripping that out, adjusted profit exceeded expectations and the company also tightened its full-year outlook.

-Le Château confirmed yesterday (via a pair of liquidation specialists) that its everything-must-go sale process has begun at its 121 stores, as expected subsequent to a recent filing for creditor protection.

-The Reserve Bank of Australia today cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.1 per cent from 0.25 per cent and announced an A$100-billion round of quantitative easing while pledging to “doing what it can to support the creation of jobs.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders

-Notable earnings: Cargojet, Thomson Reuters, Intact Financial, Indigo Books & Music, Hudbay Minerals, Finning International, B2Gold, Bausch Health, Wayfair

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and International Trade Minister Mary Ng make announcement in Ottawa alongside Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo

-1:00 p.m. ET: Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault holds news conference in Ottawa regarding the Broadcasting Act

