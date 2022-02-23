Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Global oil prices are trading in the red this morning as yesterday’s knee-jerk reaction to Russia’s stoking of geopolitical tension fades. Canada joined the parade of sanctioning nations yesterday, announces curbs on Russia that more or less echoed what the U.S. announced earlier in the day, including “prohibitions on direct and indirect dealings in Russian sovereign debt.” But as Bloomberg’s Vince Cignarella pointed out late yesterday afternoon, it’s unclear how impactful that type of move will be since, as he put it, “there’s confusion” about who actually holds Russian debt.

We’ll also dig deeper into the TSX-listed companies that have something at stake. Kinross Gold, for instance, put out a release this morning stating that it’s unaffected by the U.S. sanctions. The miner said 13 per cent of its total production will come from Russia this year (and pointed out its assets in that country are 7,000 kilometers away from Ukraine).

BANK EARNINGS EVE

Royal Bank of Canada will launch fiscal first-quarter reporting season for the Big Six tomorrow morning, and we’ve got another analyst attempting to manage his clients expectations. “Lots to look forward to…just not this quarter,” reads the headline on the preview note that Gabriel Dechaine at National Bank of Canada Financial Markets sent clients late yesterday. He’s expecting average pre-tax, pre-provision earnings will inch up just one per cent as banks face tough year-over-year comparisons in their capital markets units. We’ll set the scene throughout the day, and look forward to speaking with Rob Wessel from Hamilton ETFs at 9:10 a.m. and Nigel D’Souza from Veritas at 3:10 p.m.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

Would the Bank of Canada dare to launch liftoff with a half-point hike next Wednesday? Based on the data that Bloomberg tracks, the answer appears to be maybe. But if you caught our recent conversations with David Rosenberg and Benjamin Tal, it’s clear that those two economists see no merit in anything more than a quarter-point move. We’ll stay on top of this chase and aim to hear from someone who’s in the half-point camp. Might as well point out here the Canadian dollar has been up as much as four-tenths of a cent against the U.S. dollar this morning.

MIXED FISCAL PICTURE IN B.C.

Budget hawks may want to avert their eyes beyond the immediate term in British Columbia, where the government tabled a budget yesterday that included a sharply-narrowed deficit estimate for the fiscal year that’s about to wrap up. The shortfall for 2021-22 is now seen at $483 million, down from the original deficit estimate of $9.7 billion, thanks to a significantly improved revenue outlook. However, the province expects a deficit of almost $5.5 billion next year as revenue moderates and expenses rise. A record $27.4 billion is allotted over three years for capital spending. $925 million is earmarked for the upcoming fiscal year in supports tied to extreme climate events. There’s also $166 million over three years to accelerate the development of affordable housing, $249 million rebates for light-duty zero-emission vehicles, as well as a PST exemption for used ZEVs. Here’s the takeaway from BMO Capital Markets Senior Economist Robert Kavcic: “Spending and borrowing are clearly marching higher, which leaves a mixed overall taste in this budget from a fiscal perspective.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Gibson Energy ’s board has approved a six per cent boost to the company’s quarterly dividend, pushing the payment to $0.37 per share. That came along with a fourth-quarter report showing growth in EBITDA and distributable cash flow. RBC Capital Markets Analyst Robert Kwan is telling clients he thinks Gibson should launch a share buyback program to help “solidify the ‘floor’” under the company’s share price. GEI fell five per cent yesterday; Kwan said he thinks that’s “unwarranted” and that investors were likely unnerved by last Friday’s news about the Trans Mountain expansion delay.

’s board has approved a six per cent boost to the company’s quarterly dividend, pushing the payment to $0.37 per share. That came along with a fourth-quarter report showing growth in EBITDA and distributable cash flow. RBC Capital Markets Analyst Robert Kwan is telling clients he thinks Gibson should launch a share buyback program to help “solidify the ‘floor’” under the company’s share price. GEI fell five per cent yesterday; Kwan said he thinks that’s “unwarranted” and that investors were likely unnerved by last Friday’s news about the Trans Mountain expansion delay. The Mosaic Co. announced a dividend hike and a new share buyback program late yesterday; yet its shares are falling in pre-market trading after the crop nutrient producer posted fourth-quarter profit that fell short of expectations amid eroding sales volumes in its potash and phosphate units.

announced a dividend hike and a new share buyback program late yesterday; yet its shares are falling in pre-market trading after the crop nutrient producer posted fourth-quarter profit that fell short of expectations amid eroding sales volumes in its potash and phosphate units. Lowe’s raised its full-year sales, profit and gross margin forecasts this morning. It also bumped up its outlook for same-store sales. Yet, just like with Home Depot yesterday, there’s some caution in the outlook; Lowe’s is calling for same-store sales to range between a drop of one per cent and a rise of one per cent. As for the fourth quarter that just wrapped, adjusted per-share profit rose 34 per cent year-over-year and beat expectations. Its shares are rising in pre-market trading.

raised its full-year sales, profit and gross margin forecasts this morning. It also bumped up its outlook for same-store sales. Yet, just like with Home Depot yesterday, there’s some caution in the outlook; Lowe’s is calling for same-store sales to range between a drop of one per cent and a rise of one per cent. As for the fourth quarter that just wrapped, adjusted per-share profit rose 34 per cent year-over-year and beat expectations. Its shares are rising in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto announced a record dividend of US$10.40 per share today, some of which is a special payout, while reporting free cash flow that surged 88 per cent last year to US$17.7 billion.

announced a record dividend of US$10.40 per share today, some of which is a special payout, while reporting free cash flow that surged 88 per cent last year to US$17.7 billion. Pembina Pipeline this morning appointed Scott Burrows as its president and chief executive. He had been serving in the roles on an interim basis, stemming from the resignation of Mick Dilger last November.

this morning appointed Scott Burrows as its president and chief executive. He had been serving in the roles on an interim basis, stemming from the resignation of Mick Dilger last November. Sierra Wireless spiked at the start of trading, rising close to 20 per cent, after reporting a 24 per cent surge in fourth-quarter revenue and a swing to adjusted profitability (beating expectations on both fronts). The Vancouver-based company said it’s seeing “significantly higher” demand for Internet of Things devices and services.

