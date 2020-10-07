Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The initial shock from U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration-via-tweet that stimulus negotiations are on hold until after the elections appears to have worn off in the market, with futures pointing to gains at the start of trading after yesterday’s abrupt turn lower. Late last night on Twitter, Trump urged lawmakers to “IMMEDIATELY” approve billions of dollars in targeted aid for airlines and small business and wrote that he’d sign off on a standalone bill to provide Americans with US$1,200 stimulus cheques. Which brings us back to the question that’s been dominating coverage ever since the tweet that sent investors reeling yesterday: what’s the political calculus? We’ll explore that issue (including with former Trump director of communications Anthony Scaramucci at 2:30 p.m. ET), and zero-in on the stakes for airlines in particular.

TALLYING COST OF CERB TRANSITION

The Parliamentary Budget Officer released its number-crunching today for the cost of the federal government's CERB transition plan. It adds up to $26.79 billion for the four-week Emergency Response Benefit extension and three new recovery benefits. When the plan was unveiled in August, the feds pegged the total cost of their strategy at $37 billion ($22B for the three recovery benefits, $8B for four-week CERB extension, $7B for modified EI program).

IN CONVERSATION WITH CAE'S CEO

We’re looking forward to hearing from Marc Parent this morning, whose company’s shares have plunged almost 40 per cent this year as the airline industry endures a brutal stretch thanks to COVID-19 and the still-grounded 737 Max. But CAE is about more than aerospace, including an under-the-radar healthcare division that demonstrated its wherewithal early in the pandemic by signing a contract with the government to produce 10,000 ventilators. We’ll explore CAE’s outlook and its just-announced pledge for carbon neutrality with Parent at 10:30 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-A Scotiabank survey of small businesses includes some surprising findings: only three-in-10 respondents said they expect financial difficulties in the short term, and nearly two-thirds say they don’t foresee needing additional financing to continue operating.

-Not much movement in shares of the U.S. tech giants this morning despite a Democrat-heavy U.S. congressional committee’s calls late yesterday for a crackdown on market dominance, including a recommendation to pursue “structural separations”.

-The Globe and Mail is reporting the federal government will unveil its list of banned single-use plastics and also label plastic as toxic in an announcement this morning that will come less than 24 hours after the Alberta government touted its ambitions in petrochemical production and plastics-recycling.

-As expected, the federal government survived the confidence vote tied to its throne speech yesterday by a margin of 177 to 152.

-DraftKings will be a stock to watch today after the sports-gambling platform announced a 32-million share offering (half by insiders, half from treasury) priced at US$52 apiece. Shares are down almost 5% pre-market.

-Sandpiper stepped up its activist campaign against Artis REIT today, mapping out why it believes the company is “grossly undervalued” and sketching out a fair value model of $16 per unit. Units closed at $8.42 yesterday on the TSX.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing notes on Canada Emergency Response Benefit four-week extension, Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, Canada Recovery Benefit, Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit

-10:30 a.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson makes announcement in Gatineau, QC re. plastic pollution

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve release minutes from last meeting

-9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. vice-presidential debate (NOTE: we have special coverage of the debate starting at 8:30pm ET)

