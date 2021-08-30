Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

North American stocks will look to build on the records that were set on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair appeared to thread the needle on policy messaging. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs as investors embraced Powell’s careful choice of words about tapering being distinct from any timeline for lift-off. The next major market catalyst comes on Friday with the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls.

CAMPAIGN WATCH

After targeting the banks and housing affordability last week, Liberal Party Leader released his climate plan yesterday, including a $2-billion fund to ease the green transition for workers in the oil-rich provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador. Back to housing for one moment: if you missed it, be sure to check out Jon Mace’s fantastic reporting on how millennials are coping with the big-city affordability crisis.

U.S. HEDGE FUND GIANT PANS CRYPTO

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies.” That’s the blunt assessment of John Paulson, who’s best known for his bets on gold and against the bubbly pre-crisis U.S. housing market. He went on to say that cryptocurrencies “will eventually prove to be worthless.”

IDA FALLOUT

More than one million customers are without power in Louisiana and New York-traded gasoline futures have jumped as much as four per cent after Hurricane Ida lashed Louisiana with near-record winds and a storm surge that could reach seven feet in some areas, according to the National Hurricane Centre. We’ll monitor developments and chase insight from the insurance industry.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Enerplus announced this morning that it’s selling stakes in some Williston Basin assets in Montana and North Dakota for US$115 million. CEO Ian Dundas said 10 per cent of the proceeds will be put toward share buybacks.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS