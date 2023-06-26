To steal from the late, great Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu all over again when it comes to the markets to start off the week, which are flat-ish to lower as investors continue to assess the path forward on the rates front. (The quote is probably apocryphal, but Berra is singular and worth bringing to mind at any opportunity.) Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 are about a tenth lower, while the more rate-sensitive Nasdaq is off by closer to a quarter of a per cent. Now, there’s a degree of volatility at play when we enter this time of year – trading volumes taper off, and that can lead to some swings – but worth noting a couple of things. The Nasdaq just snapped eight straight weeks of gains, the S&P five, but they’re both up 29 and 13 per cent, respectively, so far this year, so not a bad showing even if we did end last week in the red.

IT AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER (FOR OIL DEMAND)

We’re leaning hard into the Berra-isms this morning. In any case, OPEC is forecasting world oil demand will rise to 110 million barrels per day by 2045, even as renewable energy sources comprise a larger share of overall energy sources. Basically, it boils down to a couple of things – a growing global population, and continued migration away from rural areas into core cities, where energy intensity is generally higher. In all, OPEC reckons global energy demand will rise 23 per cent through that forecast horizon, with oil accounting for about 29 per cent of the mix.

WHEN YOU (OR TORONTO) SEE A FORK IN THE ROAD…

It’s decision day for Toronto voters, with the mayoral race going down in the battle to replace John Tory. There’s actually important implications here – namely, housing affordability, plans to revive a downtown rendered somewhat moribund by the pandemic and a slow return to office, and transit snarls that have exacerbated the issues with getting workers back in the office. Olivia Chow is the frontrunner as of now, touting a plan to address that affordability issue, but there’s a risk of Josh Matlow splitting the left-leaning vote and allowing former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders to come up the middle with his tough-on-crime agenda, so there’s a decent degree of uncertainty to the whole race.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS