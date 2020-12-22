Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Futures are pointing to a muted open on Wall Street as the US$900-billion COVID relief package awaits President Donald Trump’s signature after U.S. lawmakers clear the bill last night. This morning we’ve seen another update on the U.S. economy, with new figures showing a 33.4-per-cent expansion in the third quarter. But we all know COVID has take a big toll on output since then. We’ll get insight on how the world’s largest economy has fared since then – and why the relief bill is needed – with Bloomberg Economics Editor Mike McKee at 9 a.m. ET, along with plenty of insight from market professionals throughout the day.

ANOTHER CANADA-CHINA FLASHPOINT

At least potentially, after TMAC Resources revealed last night that the federal government has blocked the company’s proposed takeover by China’s Shandong Gold. That deal was announced in May, at a price of $1.75 per share, and was framed as an opportunity to bring financial heft into an ambitious development plan for the Hope Bay property in Canada’s far north. But it triggered concerns about China’s potential toehold in the Arctic, and so now here we are. It should be pointed out that thus far there is no official announcement from the government.

PREPARING FOR ONTARIO LOCKDOWN

Still plenty to cover in Premier Doug Ford’s plan to effectively shut everything but essential services in the province starting on Saturday. From the non-committal communication strategy (ie, telling inter-provincial travellers they “should” self-isolate for 14 days), to opting against an immediate lockdown, to Ford’s fury with the federal government over the lack of testing at Canada’s largest airport: there’s still lots for us to discuss. And if the government was hoping to win favour with its new Small Business Support Grant, its cabinet officials might want to check out Catherine Murray's interview with restauranteur Andrew Oliver, who blasted the program’s design as “complete and utter nonsense”.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-CAE announced yet another deal this morning, with the acquisition of Merlot Aero Limited, which is described as a “leading civil aviation crew management and optimization software company.” The purchase price could reach as much as US$35 million.

-We’ve got more consolidation in the pot sector, with CSE-listed Liberty Health Sciences announcing it’s agreed to be acquired by Ayr Strategies for $372 million

-Shares of Hexo have been up 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the pot producer said it’s letting an $800-million shelf prospectus expire after having only raised $254.3 million under the filing. In a release, CFO Trent MacDonald said Hexo doesn’t “see the need to conduct further rounds of financing in the near future.”

-Peloton shares are rallying after the company announced it’s buying Precor for US$420 million in a deal that the fitness company said will allow it to start manufacturing its products in the United States by the end of next year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q3 third reading), U.S. existing home sales