North American equity market futures are pointing to a modestly higher open after a broadly negative session on Wednesday. Things had been looking, well, not necessarily up, but at least stable earlier yesterday, but that quickly turned sour in a generally risk-off trade. It’s the usual suspects these days influencing the broader markets – inflation concerns, which plays into the pace of the U.S. Fed’s rate hiking cycle and ultimately what that does to global economic growth. Worth noting, as always, that this is a week of thin trading volumes, which could lead to some pronounced volatility – volumes were down the better part of 30 per cent yesterday across the board.

SUNCOR PUTS REFINERY ON ICE

The extreme cold front that swept through North America this month has forced Suncor to shut down its Commerce City refinery in Colorado. The company announced late yesterday that the facility was shuttered Christmas Eve and placed into “safe mode” to inspect and repair damaged equipment, with an expected return to full capacity in the first quarter of next year. The facility accounts for some 21 per cent of Suncor’s refining capacity, which isn’t nothing, but the impact should be rather limited, by some accounts – Scotia analyst Jason Bouvier reckons the unplanned downtime will be a “modest negative” and will have roughly a two per cent impact on 2023 cash flow.

MUSK SEEKS TO REASSURE TESLA EMPLOYEES

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be intent on assuaging concerns among his employees in the wake of recent turmoil. Musk reportedly told employees that they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness” in the wake of the massive decline in Tesla shares – as noted in this space yesterday, some US$891 billion has been wiped out from the peak – and declared the EV-maker will be the most valuable company on earth. Where it gets thornier, just from a worker’s rights perspective, is that he urged employees to “volunteer” to help deliver vehicles “if at all possible."

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Competition Commissioner has officially greenlit Paper Excellence’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Resolute Forest Products.

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says that while conditions are getting back to normal for pandemic-hit small businesses, some 52 per cent still have below-normal sales as we cap off the year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS