North American equity markets are searching for some stability in the final trading session of what’s been a reasonably volatile week. Futures are pointing to a modestly higher open across the board, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite Index all tracking towards gains of about a third of one per cent. Few factors have been at play this week – there’s the talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling (and it looks like there may be some modest progress there), concerns over inflation and what it means for the path of U.S. Fed rate hikes (between the CPI and PPI data this week) and the continued flow of earnings south of the border (which are slowing down as we near the tail-end of the American earnings season.) In any case, we’ll see how it all shakes out when the opening bells ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

AIR CANADA TOPS Q1 EXPECTATIONS AS TRAVEL DEMAND REBOUNDS

Air Canada’s latest results are reiterating that demand is roaring back as Canadians who were homebound by the pandemic scratch the travel itch now that restrictions have been lifted. It’s a beat on the top and bottom lines – adjusted loss per share came in at $0.53 against an estimate of $0.77, while operating revenue was a first quarter record $4.89 billion, up about 90 per cent than a year ago. Now, this isn’t out of the blue – the company did raise its full-year outlook just last week, foreshadowing such a result – but it does give us greater insight into how the travel sector is getting back to business these days. Further to all of this, Air Canada is also flying with fuller planes, as load factor (basically, a measure of how many seats are filled against how many are available) surged to nearly 85 per cent in the quarter, up from just 66 per cent a year earlier.

LET’S GO TO THE LOBBY, AND GET OURSELVES A TREAT

It appears it’s not just travel that Canadians have been looking forward to, but a return to the movie theatre. Over at Cineplex, things are improving (albeit not all the way back to pre-pandemic levels just yet), with the company posting a revenue beat in the first quarter and narrowed its loss from a year ago (although it should be noted that loss of $0.48 per share is still larger than expectations for $0.17.) Total revenues were up 49 per cent year-over-year, and movie-goer are buying the snacks – concession revenue per patron came in at a Q1 record of $8.85. As always, it’s less about the quarter and more about what’s ahead – the company is highlighting a return of the blockbuster as a driver for results as we head into the summer season, with the likes of Fast X," "The Little Mermaid" and "Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse" as big draws. One last thing worth noting – while box office revenues in Q1 were about 79 per cent of 2019 levels, the company did note the draw in April was 96 per cent of what it saw in the same month that year, indicating momentum is building toward a return to normal conditions. We’ll discuss all of this with CEO Ellis Jacob on Bloomberg Markets shortly after 1 p.m. EDT.

Onex is detailing the exact cost of its wind-down of Gluskin Sheff, booking a $171 million impairment charge tied to the unit.

Ontario’s securities watchdog has suspended the registration of Emerge Canada Inc., best known as a distribution hub for Cathie Wood’s ETFs here in Canada, citing concerns over capital requirements.

Elon Musk took to Twitter (of course) to announce he has chosen a new CEO for the social media company and will relinquish the job within weeks.

