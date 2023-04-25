North American equity markets are pointing to a lower open as we await the kick-off of big tech earnings season. Futures contracts across the three main indices are all losing the better part of half a per cent ahead of some key earnings reports, notably Alphabet and Microsoft after the closing bells later today. It's worth mentioning that beyond the raw numbers, we're looking for the forecast more than anything – with economic growth and consumer spending expected to slow amid higher interest rates, one's always looking for signals from the likes of the tech bellwethers for some clues as to what they're seeing out there.

CN RAIL TOPS Q1 ESTIMATES, RAISES FORECAST

Speaking of forecasts, we've got a fresh view out of the nation's largest rail carrier. CN Rail is raising its adjusted earnings per share growth forecast to the mid-single digits for the year, up from the low single digits) after topping first-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines. Few factors at play when it comes to that Q1 beat – bumper crop revenues helped drive a 38 per cent increase in adjusted EPS and the company was able to pass on rising fuel costs to customers through higher surcharges. CN's operating ratio – a key metric of efficiency, where like gold, lower is better – also improved, falling 5.4 percentage points to 61.5 per cent. If we're looking for a fly in the ointment (not to mention a read on the state of the consumer,) it's on the intermodal side of things – revenue there fell four per cent, indicating lower demand for those shipping containers transporting consumer goods.

REMOTE WORK DEMANDS EXACERBATE PSAC STRIKE

The strike action by the Public Service Alliance of Canada is dragging into its second week, and the changing relationship between workers and the office is emerging as a key sticking point. Call it a sign of the times, given the pandemic demonstrated the ability for workers to effectively manage their tasks away from a centralized office, as the harder line the feds are taking seems to be a sticking point with the union. PSAC – which represents some 155,000 workers – says there's been some headway on remote work and wage increases, but it's “not there yet” when it comes to talks with Ottawa, which started mandating workers return to the office two or three days a week late last year. Beyond the disruption to government services we're seeing now, there's a small business angle to all of this – business groups have been adamant the federal government get workers back to the office more often to help drum up business for hard-hit stores and restaurants in downtown cores, while employees seem to appreciate the flexibility (and lack of time lost to a commute) that remote work offers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

U.S. President Joe Biden is making it official, announcing he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Alstom has struck a $1.34 billion deal to supply Quebec City with 34 trams and maintenance for 30 years.

McDonald's topped first quarter earnings estimates, as sales at stores open at least a year rose nearly 13 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS