It's looking like there's no relief in sight for beleaguered equity market investors as we head into the weekend. Futures are pointing to a broadly lower open – the S&P 500 and Dow futures are both down the better part of a full per cent after yesterday's steep selloff. It's more of the same macro drivers that we've seen over the past couple days – concerns over just how high interest rates will head, and for how long, not to mention some disappointing retail sales data south of the border yesterday, indicating further softening of consumer demand. Over to a bit of inside baseball for the Friday session, today's what's referred to as “triple witching” day, where some US$4 trillion worth of options are set to expire, which can lead to some volatile trading conditions.

TWITTER SUSPENDS JOURNALISTS COVERING MUSK

Elon Musk is courting yet another round of controversy after Twitter suspended the accounts of a slate of high-profile journalists who cover the company. At last check, it's at least Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept and likely a few more I've missed. While Twitter is now private and ostensibly further from our purview, it's yet another sign things at the social media giant are getting more erratic under Musk, who has slashed staff at what he described as the “digital town square” where he's a self-described free-speech absolutist. Look, I've never bought something for US$44 billion (neither have you, dear reader), but the self-immolation of the platform under Musk's ownership is something to behold, especially as advertisers balk at some of his moves and the EU warns the platform must comply with laws targeting toxic content.

PANAMA SQUARES OFF WITH FIRST QUANTUM

Panama is shutting down commercial operations of First Quantum's massive Cobre Panama mine after tax talks broke down between the Central American country and the Canadian miner. Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo says the country will “seek the best options” to guarantee a fair contract with First Quantum, and will take charge of maintenance while the dispute continues. Among the sticking points, it appears Panama's demand for a minimum $375 million economic contribution from the mine's revenue has struck a nerve with First Quantum, as our Bloomberg partners report is pushing for an exception if copper prices plunge and dent overall profitability.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of Maxar Technologies, after the satellite-maker agreed to be acquired by Advent International for US$53 per share, a 129 per cent premium to Thursday's closing price. The deal works out to an enterprise value of US$6.4 billion.

Shares of Adobe are rising in the premarket – up about five per cent – after the company topped fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Semafor is reporting Goldman Sachs is planning to lay off up to 4,000 workers in the new year – about eight per cent of its workforce – citing people familiar with the matter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS