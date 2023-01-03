U.S. equity markets appear poised to kick off the year on the front foot after suffering their worst annual losses since the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. At last check, futures for the three main indices south of the border are indicating we're set to open the better part of a per cent higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way. Now, this can all go pear-shaped pretty quickly, as we’ve seen time and time again over recent months – investors aren’t really getting an easy go of it to start the year, with Fed minutes tomorrow and Friday’s U.S. jobs report, not to mention a bevy of speeches from Fed governors Thursday and Friday.



Now that we've got the dismissal of the Competition Commissioner's challenge to Rogers' planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications, a whole other timer is ticking. The outside date – when the deal needs to be consummated – is now the end of the month, as is that key transaction to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor for $2.85-billion. Now, this is where things get a tad bit thorny – the Competition Bureau says the Federal Court of Appeal has agreed to an interim suspension of the tribunal's decision to allow the deal to go forward until an appeal application can be heard, a potential roadblock to the entire process.



PANAMA PRESENTS FINAL OFFER TO FIRST QUANTUM

It appears First Quantum's dispute with the Panamanian government over the massive Cobre Panama copper mine is coming to a head. Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo announced Monday that the country has presented the company with the final contract text in the standoff over payments tied to the mine, saying it would establish a “fair relationship” between the two parties. The main sticking point has been putting a floor on tax payments for the mine – Panama wants a minimum of US$375-million annually from the company, while First Quantum is looking for a concession that would allow for flexibility if the price of copper declines precipitously.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

CNBC is reporting Elon Musk's SpaceX is raising US$750 million in funding, valuing the company at US$137 billion.

Home Capital Group says it's reached the end of its “go-shop” period – where it could solicit alternative offers to the $44 per share takeover bid made by Smith Financial – without receiving another acquisition proposal (though worth noting, 38 potential buyers were contacted, and three kicked the tires hard enough to enter confidentiality agreements to view non-public information.)

Shares of Tesla are dipping in the premarket – down about four per cent, at last check – after the company missed delivery estimates in its latest quarter (though worth noting it was still a record – more than 4000,00 units were delivered in said quarter.)



NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS