North American equity markets are tracking toward a negative showing at the open, with the major index futures south of the border all solidly in negative territory, led lower by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Looks like an earnings story more than anything else, though concerns over the path for interest rates are always a dim hum in the background. In terms of earnings of note dragging sentiment lower, Tesla’s the elephant in the room. Shares were down as much as 8.5 per cent in the premarket after the company signalled more price cuts could be in the offing, in spite of margins shrinking to their lowest level in about two years due to markdowns. There is still some significant ground to cover this earnings season – only about 10 per cent of S&P 500 companies have reported – but it’s been a decidedly mixed beginning to the proceedings, thus some of the volatility we’ve seen so far.

SUMITOMO SIDES WITH TECK IN SPINOFF PLAN

The battle lines are being drawn in Teck’s plan to spin off its steelmaking coal unit into a new publicly-traded entity, and Teck’s officially got a heavyweight in its corner after Sumitomo announced this morning it would support the spinout. Now, this isn’t unexpected – as the kids say, Sumitomo’s been ride-or-die with Teck for some time, and already spurned Glencore’s attempt to engage with it over its own proposal to buy the entirety of Teck. Still, it basically seals the vote when it comes to the supervoting Class A shares, as Sumitomo directly owns 18.9 per cent of that float and has a 49 per cent interest in Temagami Mining, which owns a further 55 per cent. So this sort of sets the stage for the real fight, which is the votes among the common Class B shareholders (both classes need to vote in favour of the split in order to get it across the finish line) and Sumitomo doesn’t have much of a dog in that fight, with only 0.1 per cent of the float. With the vote looming in less than a week’s time, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how many of those Class B shareholders Glencore is able to convince to come out against the spinoff.

ACTIVIST ENGINE CAPITAL UPS PRESSURE ON PARKLAND

Engine Capital’s simmering frustrations with Parkland Corp. appear to be heading to a boiling point. Activist Engine – which says it owns about two per cent of the company’s shares outstanding – says it will withhold support for all incumbent directors, a month after it first penned a letter calling for the company to break itself up by selling assets to transform itself into a pure-play gas station and convenience store operator. Engine says it has never run into a board so unresponsive to its demands to engage, though it did note it was offered a meeting with the company’s CFO. While Engine continues to agitate for change, Parkland does have a significant ally in this fight, after quickly reaching an agreement with Simpson Oil (its largest shareholder, with about 19 per cent of the float) that “furthers the longstanding and successful relationship” between the two firms.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Oil prices are drifting below US$78 per barrel on concerns slowing U.S. economic growth will weigh on demand.

Ikea is planning to invest US$2.2 billion in new U.S. stores and pickup locations.