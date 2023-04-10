North American equity markets appear poised for a cautious start to the trading week, with futures south of the border indicating something of a flattish open when the bells ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT. That relative calm may be short-lived, all things considered, as we progress through the week. There’s some key inflation data south of the border with CPI and PPI on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, along with the beginning of a fresh earnings season when some of the money-center banks (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Citi) begin reporting Friday. Here at home, our attention is keenly trained on the Bank of Canada, with a rate decision – and perhaps more importantly, a Monetary Policy Report and news conference – due Wednesday.

CANADIAN MINERS CIRCLE THE WAGONS AGAINST GLENCORE

It sure seems Glencore’s struck a raw nerve with its unsolicited proposal to buy Teck Resources for US$23.1 billion. That proposal has sparked resource nationalism the likes we haven’t seen in some 15 years here in Canada, not just from Teck itself, but from the Canadian mining community writ large. Let’s start with Teck itself here – CEO Jonathan Price is out this morning calling the bid a “non-starter” and is describing Glencore as an “unsuitable acquirer”, essentially doubling down on controlling shareholder Norman Keevil’s declaration last week that Teck won’t fall into foreign hands, damn the torpedoes. Now, to the broader community’s support – Canadian mining legend Pierre Lassonde is trying to put together a group of investors to buy up to $300 million worth of shares of Elk Valley (Teck’s planned spin-off of its steelmaking coal unit into a publicly-traded entity) to become a blocking shareholder to prevent a foreign takeover of that unit. For market watchers of a certain vintage, this harkens back to the consternation of the late aughts when a string of Canadian mining giants – Inco, Falconbridge, Alcan and the like – were snapped up by foreign players in what’s been described as a hollowing out of Canadian ownership of domestic mining assets.

PRO-RUSSIAN HACKERS CLAIM TO HAVE TARGETED CANADIAN GAS

Hackers working with Russia’s spy agency are claiming they disrupted operations at a Canadian natural gas pipeline company, according to leaked Pentagon documents. The pro-Russian group reportedly claimed to have the capability to increase valve pressure, disable alarms and initiate an emergency shutdown of an unspecified gas distribution station, though there’s no evidence as of yet such a scenario actually played out. Still, it’s a concern – Canadian intelligence collection agencies have warned of the potential for critical infrastructure to become a cybersecurity target, in particular in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SHAKEUP AT SCOTIABANK’S INTERNATIONAL UNIT

Newly-minted Scotiabank Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson is wasting no precious little time in putting his stamp on the bank. Scotia is naming Francisco Aristeguieta as its new head of international operations, replacing Nacho Deschamps, who has been with the bank since 2016. Aristeguieta joins Scotia from State Street, where he’s been the CEO of institutional services since 2020, and he’ll step into the new role as of May 1st. As for Deschamps’ departure, this wasn’t necessarily an unexpected outcome – Nacho, capital markets CEO Jake Lawrence and retail banking chief Dan Rees were seen as serious contenders for the CEO job before Thomson nabbed the role, and it’s not uncommon to see those passed over depart in relatively short order.

IN CONVERSATION WITH FRANK STRONACH

Here’s one you’re going to want to tune in for today on Bloomberg Markets, when our Jon Erlichman sits down for a one-on-one conversation with Magna founder Frank Stronach. Stronach is ringing the alarm bells on a number of fronts, including growing income inequality, the state of the federal government’s finances (no surprise, he’s calling for a path back to balance), and the impact of red tape on economic growth. Stay tuned for that conversation shortly after 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. Pacific.)

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Sleep Country Canada is buying Casper Sleep’s Canadian assets in a deal worth $20.6 million.

Tesla is planning to build a Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries, supplementing existing output at a factory in California

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS