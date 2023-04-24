North American equity market futures are pointing to a muted open as investors await a veritable deluge of earnings, highlighted by the tech titans. It’s going to be a busy week – we’ve got Alphabet and Microsoft on deck tomorrow, with Meta Platforms following that up on Wednesday, so no shortage of news flow coming down the pipe from those bellwethers, and likely some updates when it comes to cost-cutting measures. Speaking of bellwethers, we’ve also got plenty to chew on here at home, starting with CN Rail earnings after the closing bells today.

PSAC STRIKE DRAGS ON

The standoff between the federal government and some 155,000 workers is dragging on as Ottawa squares off with the largest public-sector union in the country. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says it could escalate strike action to target the nation’s largest ports as the two sides remain far apart at the negotiating table, a potential escalation that could raise the stakes in the massive labour fight. When it comes to the economic impact, that remains unclear – best I’ve seen so far is RBC’s call that a prolonged strike (lasting into May) could trim up to 0.3 per cent off GDP in April, putting strain on already slowing economic output. In any case, both sides are accusing the other of resorting to delay tactics rather than working to a mutually agreeable(ish) deal, which is never a good sign in labour negotiations.

SUNCOR UNDER SCRUTINY FOR DEAD BIRDS

Suncor Energy’s under the microscope after more than three dozen birds were found dead in a tailings pond at one of its oil sands operations. According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, 43 birds, two muskrats, one bat and one vole were found in the toxic pond, which contains detritus related to the extraction of heavy oil. It’s another black eye for Suncor, coming six years after about 120 birds were found at one of its operations.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Coca-Cola are ticking higher in the premarket after the company topped first-quarter earnings expectations, fuelled by higher prices and increased demand.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are plunging – down about 40 per cent – after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the wake of a failed turnaround plan.

Credit Suisse has reported US$69 billion worth of outflows during the first quarter, underscoring the depths of the crisis that saw the lender forced into the hands of UBS.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS