It appears traders are treading carefully as we await another key measure of price pressures south of the border. Consumer prices are expected to have risen 5.0 per cent year-over-year in April, stubbornly in-line with the print a month prior. The fact we're still talking about a five-handle on inflation shows just how much work there's left to be done for the U.S. Federal Reserve in terms of its fight to get price pressures back under control – while it's a moderation from what we saw last summer when inflation crested north of nine per cent, it's still a far cry from the two per cent target the central bank has in mind.

WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO RAVAGE ALBERTA

We're looking at some more fallout from the wildfires ravaging western Alberta, home to significant natural gas operations. Our Bloomberg News partners are citing a Rystad report saying as much as half a million barrels of oil equivalent worth of production has been knocked offline by those blazes, though there's some uncertainty as not every producer in the region that has curtailed output has detailed by exactly how much. As for the number of fires currently ravaging the region, as of about 7 a.m. EDT, we're looking at 81 in total, 24 of which are considered out of control.

TC ENERGY PAUSES SOME COASTAL GASLINK CONSTRUCTION

Looks like there's yet another headache on TC Energy's hands as it looks to complete construction on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. The company has halted construction on a 20 kilometre stretch of the pipeline near Prince George, B.C., amid concerns over soil erosion and sediment control measures. It's another hit for the pipeline, which has been dogged by cost overruns due to a number of factors, including rising input costs and some labour issues. The pipeline is about 87 per cent complete, and on track to be finished by the end of the year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

WildBrain – known for its Strawberry Shortcake cartoon - says CEO Eric Ellenbogen has stepped down, to be replaced in the top job by Josh Sherba.

Shares of AirBNB are under pressure in the premarket – down about 13 per cent – after the company delivered a cautious second-quarter revenue forecast, indicating rising prices and the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop may be weighing on travel demand.

Tim Hortons has announced plans to launch in South Korea this year, expanding its presence in the AsiaPac region.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS