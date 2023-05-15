North American equity markets are tracking toward a higher open as investors assess the potential for some progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks. Futures across the board are ticking higher – call it a third of a per cent so far – with U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly set to meet later this week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen struck a somewhat optimistic tone on the talks over the weekend on the sidelines of the G7 finance ministers meeting in Japan, saying she's hopeful a deal can be reached to avoid default.

WILDFIRE WATCH CONTINUES IN ALBERTA

Alberta's far from out of the woods when it comes to this year's unseasonably-early wildfire season. Over the weekend, temperatures spiked to north of 30 degrees in some areas, prompting officials to warn more blazes were likely on the horizon. As of a little before 7 a.m. EDT today, we're looking at 89 fires in total, with 23 considered out of control, mostly in the western portion of the province. As for the impact on the energy industry, it remains mixed – after Crescent Point and Tourmaline got some reprieve last week, this morning it's Vermilion, which says it has restored about 60 per cent of production sidelined by the blazes. But it's not all good news – Paramount Resources announced yesterday that about 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent has been shut in as a result of the fires.

TENSIONS RISE OVER EV SUBSIDIES

It looks like Canada's battle for battery investments is showing some discontent over the degree that governments support said efforts. Stellantis – parent company to Dodge, Alfa Romeo and a bunch of other banners – is accusing the federal government of failing to deliver on its promises, prompting the manufacturer to consider its contingency plans for a more than $5-billion investment in Canada that it has planned with LG. This all comes against the backdrop of the feds' backing of VW's EV effort in southern Ontario – according to reporting in the Toronto Star, Stellantis is threatening to pull out unless it gets similar concessions, given VW is getting up to $13-billion worth of manufacturing tax credits into the next decade.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Newmont has all but sealed the deal in its pursuit of Newcrest, with the company reaching a US$19.2-billion deal to buy Newcrest, pending regulatory approval.

Centerra Gold posted a wider than expected loss in its latest quarter, $0.24 vs est $0.045, as the company continues to work its way through Turkish approvals to get the Oksut mine up and running after a mercury-leaching problem.

Speaking of Turkey, its benchmark index is under significant pressure – not to mention the lira falling – as uncertainty swirls around the outcome of its general elections.

