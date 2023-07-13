I have this theory that all ideas for consumer companies sound dumb. Airbnb is a runaway success but started with someone saying, “I’m building a website that lets strangers sleep at your house.” We couldn’t “Netflix and chill” if Reed Hoffman didn’t’ think “I’m going to start mailing DVDs to people’s houses.” So when I heard there was a company that was selling water in a can and calling it Liquid Death, I was pretty dismissive. But apparently, it’s now a US$700 million company and Goldman Sachs could take it public next year, according to reports. It’s enough to make me think that even I could come up with something. Although yesterday I spent a full minute trying to pull off the cap of my toothpaste only to realize it was a twist-off.

Here are five things you need to know:

Markets: The S&P 500 is looking to build on 15-month highs this morning. The risk-on rally yesterday was sparked by cooler U.S. inflation. June was the first time in 29 months that the monthly core inflation print had been beneath two per cent on an annualized basis. The U.S. dollar hit a 15-month low. This lit a fire under a bunch of commodities and thus the TSX. What does this mean for rates? We’ll we got our answer from the Bank of Canada yesterday, but for the U.S. Federal Reserve the market is still pricing in a 90 per cent chance of a rate hike come July 26. What does change, however, is what happens next. The market priced in reduced expectations of more rate hikes later in the year. As for the Bank of Canada, another rate hike later this year is getting about one in three odds right now.

Pepsi pops: Shares of Pepsi are rallying in the pre-market after the snack and drink maker beat earnings expectations and boosted its forecast. Sales and profit for Q2 grew faster than anticipated and the company says its bottom line will grow 12 per cent this year — which is also higher than expected. This is an example of an inflation story that is still working. Volumes for snacks and beverages, actually fell, but pricing was up 15 per cent. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit price increases. Some analysts are cautious though, noting that aspartame could be labeled “potentially carcinogenic” by the World Health Organization. This could hurt sales of its low calorie beverages according to Garret Nelson at CFRA.

Delta Airlines takes to the skies: Shares of Delta Airlines are poised to open at a 2.5 year high on the back of its latest earnings. It beat profit expectations as travel demand is still robust. So robust that the airline boosted its profit forecast as well (for the second time in three weeks!). Other carriers like American Airlines and United Airlines are also up in the pre-market. We will be watching Air Canada at the open to see if the improved international travel outlook is any benefit.

Carbon emitter buys carbon capturer​: Exxon Mobil is buying Denbury in a nearly US$5-billion deal. It’s Exxon’s biggest acquisition in six years and gives them access to Denbury’s carbon dioxide pipelines, which offers key infrastructure for the success of capturing carbon emissions. It’s an all-stock deal at virtually no premium. So we will see how investors feel about that one.

A REIT raising money: It’s hard to find a REIT that has done well recently, but DRI Healthcare has surged nearly 60 per cent so far this year and is trading at more than two-year highs. They are capitalizing on the momentum by raising US$85 million in a bought deal priced at US$10.60 a unit. We will watch for how eager investors are to sop up this additional equity.

Notable guests

Hostess Brands CEO Andy Callahan at 1 p.m. EDT. It’s been a decade since the return of the famous Twinkie to store shelves, after a period of uncertainty at the parent company. The CEO will talk about that, and what’s next for its recession-proof snacks business.

Notable calls

Carvana cut to underweight at JP Morgan

Shares of the embattled online platform for buying used cars are getting clipped after the analyst says maybe the 720 per cent rally so far this year is overdone (I’m paraphrasing but that is the gist).

Target US$10

Coinbase cut to underweight at Barclays

Shares of Coinbase are up 140 per cent so far this year, but the analyst at Barclays isn’t having it. They note that Q2 volumes are down 36 per cent from Q1 and July metrics are trading even worse. They also believe the regulatory overhand is likely to last for some time.

Target US$70

BMO downgrades a bunch of energy names