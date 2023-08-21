You know that Friday feeling? Leaving your cares behind and embracing the freedom of the weekend? For parents of small children, that's what Monday's are to us. Don't get me wrong. Did I love my eight hour day at Centre Island navigating the ferry, demands for popsicles and endless spinning rides? You bet. Was I happy to do dinner and bed time while my husband took a two-hour recovery nap? Obviously. Did I enjoy an hour long car trip with the soundtrack alternating between Taylor Swift and my five year old telling me she was going to be sick? You can't spell enjoy without joy. Having said that, let's just say the case of the Mondays means something entirely different to members of my cohort. So Happy Monday. May you enjoy warm coffee and a meal to yourself.

Here are five things you need to know today:

Climbing out of a hole: Canadian and U.S. markets ended lower last week with the TSX Composite around a 1.5 month low and the S&P 500 at a one month low. As the string of weekly losses add up south of the border, we are seeing the worst rout since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Today, global investors seem disappointed with modest stimulus efforts out of China. Chinese banks cut loan rates, but it was less than expected. Nevertheless, futures have got some pep courtesy of some of the magnificents. Shares of Nvidia are rising in pre-market ahead of earnings Wednesday. We have the second most bullish analyst on at 11:20 a.m. EDT on why he thinks the stock can double from here. Tesla is also rising on a positive note from Baird. Oil could help out our index today, it is up for a third session in a row. Of course, this enthusiasm could come crashing down Friday when Jay Powell speaks at Jackson Hole. Right now markets don't think there will be another rate hike in September but we will watch for what he has to say about that, and any guidance on our “higher for longer” future.

Huddle up: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with his new cabinet at a three day retreat in Prince Edward Island. New numbers from Bloomberg suggest this comes at a time when some Canadians are blaming the government for inflation. According to a Nanos poll 30 per cent of Canadians blame government spending for a rise in consumer prices. The government is getting the blame more than any other factor like the Bank of Canada or Russia's war in Ukraine. We will use this as a jumping off point to discuss concrete solutions on the fiscal side to deal with inflation and the difficulty it has posed for Canadians.

Future secured: Shares of cyber security company Palo Alto Networks are surging. The company pulled off the earnings hat trick: beat on sales, beat on earnings, and beat on its forecast. Pal Alto Networks says part of the strength was driven by a new rule by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring companies disclose cyberattacks within four days of learning of a material intrusion. They've also seen more customers turn to them as AI-backed cyberattacks increase.

Eating it up: We will watch shares of Restaurant Brands today. JP Morgan started covering it with an overweight rating and sees 17 per cent upside. The analyst says it expects growth to be driven by the international businesses of Burger King and Tim Hortons, while the focus remains on free cash flow.

Up in smoke: While some progress is being made in the battle against the wildfires in Kelowna, we will be assessing the economic damage as the smoke lifts. It is something that could be felt across the country and manifest in several ways. Exports is an obvious one. Consumer sentiment is another area. People fleeing for their lives hardly have time to dine out or prop up the economy with other discretionary spending. We will unpack the economic consequences on BNN Bloomberg.