It’s shaping up to be a rather muted open on North American equity markets after Friday’s stock surge. Futures across the board are largely flat – call it some caution ahead of key economic data south of the border later this week, with both the producer price index and the consumer price index, both key measures of inflation, due out mid-week. That said, Friday’s rally was nothing to scoff at – not only did it end a multi-day slide, the S&P 500 gained the better part of two per cent, while the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite made it all the way there to the two per cent mark. It’s also another busy week of earnings, providing a potential catalyst for the broader markets.

WILDFIRES RAGE IN ALBERTA, HIT ENERGY INDUSTRY

Alberta is declaring a state of emergency as 109 wildfires – 33 classified as out of control at last check – rage in the province’s northwest, forcing 30,000 residents from their homes and threatening some energy production. While the human impact is first and foremost, it’s worth noting this isn’t the same game as 2016, when wildfires ravaged the northwest, where heavy oil extraction is concentrated – this time around, it’s more the Duvernay and Montney players who are in focus, so more natural gas than oil. Paramount’s shut in about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) worth of production, while Vermilion announced this morning that it’s shutting down 30,000 boe/d. We’ll keep you apprised of further developments for the energy industry, and of course, our CTV News colleagues will be on the ground for the latest in terms of evacuations and further wildfire developments.

IN CONVERSATION WITH ED SONSHINE

This is one I’m looking forward to – we’ve got an in-depth conversation with RioCan founder and newly-minted Canadian Business Hall of Fame inductee Ed Sonshine coming up on Bloomberg Markets. Sonshine, of course, has seen it all within Canadian real estate – especially given the macro environment these days, between rising rates, changing business and consumer habits and population flows due to rising residential real estate costs, it’ll be fascinating to get his insight into the entire ecosystem. Stay tuned for that interview with Jon Erlichman a little after 1 p.m. EDT.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Altagas has named Enbridge veteran Vern Yu as its new president and CEO, effective July 1.

The Financial Times is reporting Barrick CEO Mark Bristow is on the hunt for M&A opportunities, though worth noting he’s already said he’s out on Teck’s metals business.

Shares of PacWest are surging in the premarket after the U.S. regional bank declared its business “sound” and slashed its dividend.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS