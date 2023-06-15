North American equity market futures are pointing to a lower open as investors digest the latest commentary out of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Futures are in the red across the board – better part of a third of a per cent on the broad-market S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, closer to two-thirds of a per cent on the more rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite. All this comes in the wake of Fed Chair Jay Powell’s declaration that nearly all fed officials expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” this year. That seems to overshadowed the Fed rate decision itself, where Powell & Co. hit the pause button after 10 consecutive meetings of hikes.

OTTAWA HALTS INVOLVEMENT WITH ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

The federal government is putting its relationship with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on ice while it investigates claims the institution is subject to substantial interference from Beijing. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada will “immediately halt” government-led activity at the bank as the allegations are reviewed. Freeland’s declaration came on the heels of the public resignation of the AIIB’s global head of communications, Bob Pickard – a Canadian – who accused the bank of being “dominated” by Communist Party members, a claim the Chinese embassy flatly denies.

GIBSON ENERGY BETS BIG ON THE GULF COAST

Gibson Energy is pushing its chips to the middle of the table, placing a billion dollar bet on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company – probably best known around here for its Hardisty, Alta. tank farm – is buying the South Texas Gateway Terminal for US$1.1 billion in a bid to expand into the export market for Permian crude. The facility (which is essentially brand new, having begun operations in 2020), is a behemoth. It’s the second-largest crude export terminal by capacity in the United States, accounting for about 12 per cent of total crude exports year to date. Gibson figures this is just the beginning when it comes to the terminal’s potential, noting it could further expand the facility to meet export demand as production in the Permian rises.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Delta Airlines is reinstating its dividend, announcing a quarterly payout of US$0.10 per share more than three years after suspending the dividend in the early days of the pandemic.

The European Central Bank has done the expected and raised its key rates by one quarter of a per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS