U.S. futures are pointing to a rebound from Tuesday’s selloff as bond yields have retreated. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 1.56 per cent yesterday, it’s highest level since June, on fears of persisting inflation but is now sitting around 1.50 per cent. It was tech stocks that led the broader markets lower with the Nasdaq falling 2.8 per cent in its worst day since March. The S&P 500 fell over 2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 569.38 points. The S&P/TSX Composite finished the trading day 1.4 per cent lower with information technology and consumer discretionary firms as the biggest losers.

HIGHER FOOD PRICES HERE TO STAY

If you’re doing a double take at the grocery store when the cashier tells you your total amount, you’re not alone. Statistics Canada has said our inflation rate is at 2.7 per cent but a new report from Dalhousie University has claimed it is closer to 5 per cent, and that has some consumers changing their shopping habits to cope with the higher prices. Meanwhile, global food prices could soar even higher as China faces a difficult harvest season and severe weather devastated crops in Brazil.

ALL TRAPPED MINERS HAVE REACHED RESCUED

All 39 employees trapped underground at Vale’s Totten Mine in Sudbury have been rescued. The employees became trapped on Sunday after the mine shaft became blocked by an excavator that was being transported into the mine.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Evergrande is selling a 20 per cent stake in Shengjing Bank raising US$1.5-billion for the struggling property developer as another debt payment looms today

The price of West Texas Intermediate oil is lower back under the US$75 a barrel mark after the American Petroleum Institute reported a build in crude stockpiles

Shares of Micron Technology are lower in pre-market trading after the company’s Q1 outlook pointed to weaker demand for its chips that are used in computers and cell phones

Contemporary Amperex Technology has agreed to buy Millennial Lithium Corp. in an all-stock cash deal that is valued around $377-million

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS