Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Last week it was Pfizer. Today it’s Moderna out with supremely encouraging vaccine data as we head into another week of trading. In a press release this morning, the Massachusetts-based biotech company said its COVID-19 vaccine achieved 94.5 per cent efficacy in a study of 30,000 participants and that it will now seek emergency use authorization in the United States. We’ll gather reaction and also zero-in on how this country is positioned in the race to secure vaccine supplies. Canada is in line for up to 56 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and as many as 76 million doses of Pfizer’s product if the federal government exercises the options that Procurement Minister Anita Anand detailed on this network last week. Moderna shares, it should be noted, are up more than 10 per cent pre-market.

MARKETS RALLY

Global stocks and U.S. futures are extending the gains that saw the S&P 500 close at an all-time high on Friday even as advanced-economies struggle to contain COVID-19. In the U.S., where almost 250,000 deaths have been blamed on the virus, President-Elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his vision for the economy this afternoon; over the weekend, some of his advisors indicated a national lockdown isn’t in the cards. And that messaging stands in contrast to what we’ve been hearing in Canada, where Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned Friday his province is “staring down the barrel” of another lockdown. This morning, we look forward to speaking with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who’s dealing with tough new restrictions imposed by his province.

CHINA GAINS STEAM

We got some reminders overnight that China’s economy is poised to set itself apart from all the developed nations that are struggling to contain the pandemic. Data released overnight show industrial production rose more than expected last month, at 6.9 per cent, while retail sales accelerated to a 4.3 per cent growth rate. As David Rosenberg recently told us: “The irony of ironies is that China – the epicenter of the coronavirus – is the only country in the world that’s going to have positive growth next year and probably accelerate to over eight per cent next year.” And the balance of power in the global economy is being underscored this morning with the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which brings together 15 countries in a massive free-trade deal.

ANALYSTS KEEP THE FAITH IN SUNCOR

2020 hasn’t been kind to Suncor Energy. Between operational miscues and forces beyond its control, the Goliath in Canada’s oil patch has lagged rivals Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil. But, as several analysts told Tara Weber, the company could be poised for a turnaround. If you missed it, read all about it here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board today announced it achieved a 5.0 per cent return in the latest quarter as total assets climbed to $456.7 billion, compared to $434.4 billion at the end of its fiscal first quarter.

-U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services announced this morning it’s buying the U.S. operations of Spain’s BBVA for US$11.6 billion in one of the largest U.S. banking takeovers in recent memory.

-The deal that our Bloomberg partners said was in the works came to fruition this morning when Endeavour Mining announced a friendly agreement to buy Teranga Gold in an all-stock deal that comes at a meager (five per cent) premium to Friday’s closing prices.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales

-1:00 p.m. ET: Hearing in extradition proceedings for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver

-1:45 p.m. ET: U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris deliver remarks in Wilmington, DE on the economy

-2:00 p.m. ET: Canada Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman addresses Public Policy Forum

-Deadline for institutional investment managers to submit quarterly 13F filings with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

