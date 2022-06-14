Toronto’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index dropped back into correction territory on Monday after it closed down 2.63 per cent at 19,742.55. South of the border, U.S. stock markets suffered big declines, with the S&P 500 down more than 20 per cent from its January 3rd record closing high, confirming a bear market for the benchmark. The post-U.S. inflation selloff accelerated amid mounting fears that a supercharged interest rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession. The U.S. central bank begins its two-day meeting today and will make its policy announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

BITCOIN DROPS BELOW US$23,000, CRYPTO SLUMP DEEPENS

Cryptocurrencies remain under pressure with Bitcoin dipping below the US$23,000 mark for the first time since late 2020. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down almost 27 per cent over the past five days. According to data provided by Coinmarketcap, the global cryptocurrency market cap briefly dropped below US$1-trillion level for the first time since January 2021.

REAL ESTATE SLOWDOWN A GOOD THING FOR ECONOMY: REPORT

A new report from Desjardins says Canada’s housing market is in the early phases of a meaningful rebalancing and that could in fact be a good thing for the economy. In a note to clients, Desjardins Chief Economist and Strategist Jimmy Jean said, “as the market cools, we can expect to see more rational expectations, less erosion of affordability, and yes, slower growth—all healthy side effects. Absent a recession, rebalancing should be manageable from a macro or financial system perspective.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

CTV News has learned the Canadian government will announce later today that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains as well outgoing international travel will be suspended.

Roots says customers return to their stores helped boost sales by 15 per cent in the latest quarter. Chief Executive Officer Meghan Roach will be on BNN Bloomberg this morning at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Shares of Oracle are up more than 10 per cent in the pre-market after the database software firm posted fourth-quarter results that surpassed analysts’ estimates. Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said in a statement that the Silicon Valley giant saw a “major increase in demand” for cloud infrastructure, and the business “has now entered a hyper-growth phase.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS