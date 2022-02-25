Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Traders are still trying to make sense of the economic and policy implications of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Two important developments so far this morning. China President Xi Jinping has reportedly urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine. And IFX is reporting Russia is prepared to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. When that headline hit the Bloomberg terminal, U.S. futures swung into positive territory after being in the red for most of the early morning.

The general consensus seems to be that the incursion won’t stop central banks from raising rates, but it will slow the pace. It will be fascinating to hear what ex-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz thinks of the current environment and how the conflict fits into his thesis of five tectonic forces taking hold in the global economy. Poloz joins us at 9:10 a.m.

And we can always trust veteran strategist Art Hogan to explain market moves. Here’s what he told Greg in the final hour of trading yesterday: “You had this crescendo of selling, everything was for sale at the opening; and then that selective, surgical buying to see what narratives aren’t true anymore. So if it’s true that the Fed likely won’t be as aggressive as some of the worst-case scenarios had priced in, and they are only going to raise by 25 basis points in March and likely be more pragmatic, then you’re going to see those interest rate-sensitives come in – we’re seeing that in financials. Flip side of that is if we hold back on sanctions against Russian oil and natural gas, then you clearly see that energy component coming down.”

MORE PROFIT BEATS FROM THE BANKS

CIBC and National both smashed first-quarter profit expectations this morning. At CIBC, the capital markets business helped drive net income higher, and the Canadian mortgage book expanded. Apart from earnings, the bank also said its board is proposing a two-for-one share split. National was also propelled by its capital markets business, where profit jumped 20 per cent year-over-year.

ALBERTA IN THE BLACK

At least that’s the plan. Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government is riding the wave of surging oil prices all the way to balanced books. The province is now forecasting small surpluses in each of the next three fiscal years after what’s expected to be a $3.2-billion deficit this year. And the debt-to-GDP ratio is seen sliding to 14.8 per cent in 2024-25 from 20.2 per cent last year. That’s all with oil price assumptions that are still significantly below current levels. Jack Mintz wondered yesterday afternoon what comes next, and suggested the next budget could come loaded with tax cuts. We’ll speak with Finance Minister Travis Toews shortly after 9 a.m.

NUTTALL HUNTING INCOME AS CASH GUSHES

Eric Nuttall from Ninepoint Partners is about to launch an energy income fund to help investors scoop up some of the oil patch’s newfound riches. You can read all about it here. And wouldn’t you know it that within a few hours of the fund-launch announcement, another wave of oil and gas producers announced their intent to share some wealth with shareholders. Since yesterday’s closing bell, Advance Energy announced it intends to launch a buyback program in the second quarter; Encana Ovintiv announced its board approved a 43-per-cent hike to the quarterly dividend; Baytex Energy said it plans to steer 25 per cent of its free cash flow to shareholder returns, including a buyback program in the second quarter; and Enerplus also signaled its intent to beef up its share buyback program.

BRIDGING FINANCE: DEAL OR NO DEAL?

PricewaterhouseCoopers will seek permission from an Ontario Superior Court judge to proceed with its plan to pull the plug on the sale and investment solicitation process for Bridging Finance. Recall that earlier this week, almost 10 months into its role as receiver of the embattled Bay Street lender, PwC said it wants to abort the sale process and instead pursue a wind down. That has met some resistance, including one unitholder who we understand has retained a lawyer because of concerns about how rapidly PwC wants to pivot to liquidation. Dave will be tracking developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Beyond Meat appears to have confirmed what Maple Leaf Foods told us yesterday morning: demand for plant-based protein is dwindling. The alternative burger maker’s fourth-quarter revenue slipped and its net loss more than tripled. Its shares have been down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

appears to have confirmed what Maple Leaf Foods told us yesterday morning: demand for plant-based protein is dwindling. The alternative burger maker’s fourth-quarter revenue slipped and its net loss more than tripled. Its shares have been down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading. Canfor said it’s planning to selling forest tenure in British Columbia’s Mackenzie region to the McLeod Lake Indian Band and Tsay Keh Dene Nation. The deal would be worth $70 million when combined with a separate plan to sell a related plant and equipment.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS